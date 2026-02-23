Avant-première THE WORLD OF LOVE Festival Visions d’Asie Cinéma Le Navire Valence

Avant-première THE WORLD OF LOVE Festival Visions d’Asie

Cinéma Le Navire 9 Boulevard d’Alsace Valence Drôme

Tarif : 9 – 9 – EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-03-07 20:50:00

fin : 2026-03-07 20:50:00

Date(s) :

2026-03-07

Séance présentée par Bastian Meiresonne. En partenariat avec l’ADRC. Prix Mongolfière d’Or au Festival des 3 continents de Nantes.

.

Cinéma Le Navire 9 Boulevard d’Alsace Valence 26000 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 75 40 79 20 contact@cinemalenavire.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Session presented by Bastian Meiresonne. In partnership with the CCRA. Mongolfière d’Or award at the Festival des 3 continents de Nantes.

L’événement Avant-première THE WORLD OF LOVE Festival Visions d’Asie Valence a été mis à jour le 2026-02-23 par Valence Romans Tourisme