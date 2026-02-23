Avant-première THE WORLD OF LOVE Festival Visions d’Asie Cinéma Le Navire Valence
Avant-première THE WORLD OF LOVE Festival Visions d’Asie Cinéma Le Navire Valence samedi 7 mars 2026.
Avant-première THE WORLD OF LOVE Festival Visions d’Asie
Cinéma Le Navire 9 Boulevard d’Alsace Valence Drôme
Tarif : 9 – 9 – EUR
Début : 2026-03-07 20:50:00
2026-03-07
Séance présentée par Bastian Meiresonne. En partenariat avec l’ADRC. Prix Mongolfière d’Or au Festival des 3 continents de Nantes.
Cinéma Le Navire 9 Boulevard d’Alsace Valence 26000 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 75 40 79 20 contact@cinemalenavire.fr
Session presented by Bastian Meiresonne. In partnership with the CCRA. Mongolfière d’Or award at the Festival des 3 continents de Nantes.
L’événement Avant-première THE WORLD OF LOVE Festival Visions d’Asie Valence a été mis à jour le 2026-02-23 par Valence Romans Tourisme