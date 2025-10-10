Avishai Cohen en concert L’Astrada Marciac

Avishai Cohen en concert L’Astrada Marciac vendredi 10 octobre 2025.

Avishai Cohen en concert

L’Astrada 53 chemin de Ronde Marciac Gers

Tarif : – – 28 EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-10-10 21:00:00

fin : 2025-10-10

Date(s) :

2025-10-10

AVISHAI COHEN

Ashes to Gold

Dès ses premiers instants “Ashes to Gold ” la suite dramatique en cinq parties qui ouvre le nouvel album éponyme du grand trompettiste de Tel Aviv Avishai Cohen fait entendre le musicien à la flûte, un instrument inhabituel pour lui qui installe la musique dans une atmosphère rêveuse et irréelle. Néanmoins celle-ci ne tarde pas à sombrer dans le chaos. Car ce qui va suivre apparaît indubitablement comme ce que Cohen, accompagné de ses amis de longue date, a produit à ce jour de plus intense et de concentré.

Sans se départir de l’empreinte d’un onirisme envoûtant, les mélodies d’Ashes to Gold s’arment de courage et de foi, se déchirent, accusent, pointent du doigt et sortent le trompettiste du silence horrifié dans lequel il s’était muré suite aux tragiques évènements qui opposent la Palestine à l’Israël depuis le 7 octobre 2023.

Le titre de l’album fait explicitement référence à l’art antique du Kintsugi (à la lettre jointure en or), cette méthode japonaise de réparation des porcelaines et des céramiques brisées dans laquelle tu prends les morceaux cassés et essaies de les recoller avec de la laque saupoudrée d’or pour en quelque sorte fabriquer de la beauté avec les fragments sans nier la brisure explique Cohen. À travers ce nouveau répertoire, c’est toute la fougue, la colère, la méfiance mais aussi l’espoir des musiciens face aux maux de notre temps que l’on ressent et qui s’incarne dans les registres les plus variés.

Avishai Cohen appréhende chacun de ses albums comme une mise à l’épreuve de sa sincérité, de sa foi dans l’art. Être musicien ou ne rien être, telle est sa question. Télérama

Avishai Cohen trompette, bugle, flûte

Yonathan Avishai piano

Barak Mori contrebasse

Ziv Ravitz batterie

L’Astrada 53 chemin de Ronde Marciac 32230 Gers Occitanie +33 9 64 47 32 29 info@lastrada-marciac.fr

English :

AVISHAI COHEN

Ashes to Gold

From the outset, ?Ashes to Gold? ? the dramatic five-part suite that opens the eponymous new album by Tel Aviv trumpeter Avishai Cohen ? features the musician on flute, an unusual instrument for him, setting the music in a dreamy, unreal atmosphere. However, the music soon descends into chaos. For what follows is undoubtedly Cohen’s most intense and concentrated work to date, accompanied by his long-time friends.

The melodies on Ashes to Gold, without losing their bewitching dreamlike quality, arm themselves with courage and faith, tear each other apart, accuse, point the finger and bring the trumpeter out of the horrified silence in which he had withdrawn in the wake of the tragic events that have pitted Palestine against Israel since October 7, 2023.

The album’s title is an explicit reference to the ancient art of Kintsugi (literally: golden joint), the Japanese method of repairing broken porcelain and ceramics in which you take the broken pieces and try to glue them back together with lacquer sprinkled with gold, to somehow make beauty out of the fragments without denying the brokenness , explains Cohen. In this new repertoire, the musicians’ ardour, anger, mistrust and hope in the face of the evils of our time are felt and embodied in a wide variety of registers.

Avishai Cohen sees each of his albums as a test of his sincerity, of his faith in art. To be a musician or to be nothing, that is his question. Télérama

Avishai Cohen trumpet, flugelhorn, flute

Yonathan Avishai piano

Barak Mori double bass

Ziv Ravitz drums

German :

AVISHAI COHEN

Ashes to Gold

Ashes to Gold, die dramatische fünfteilige Suite, die das gleichnamige neue Album des großen Trompeters Avishai Cohen aus Tel Aviv eröffnet, lässt den Musiker von Anfang an auf der Flöte spielen, einem für ihn ungewöhnlichen Instrument, das die Musik in eine träumerische und unwirkliche Atmosphäre versetzt. Doch schon bald versinkt die Musik im Chaos. Denn was nun folgt, erscheint zweifellos als das intensivste und konzentrierteste, was Cohen, begleitet von seinen langjährigen Freunden, bislang produziert hat.

Die Melodien von Ashes to Gold sind von Mut und Glauben geprägt, sie zerreißen, klagen an, zeigen mit dem Finger und holen den Trompeter aus dem entsetzten Schweigen, in das er sich nach den tragischen Ereignissen zwischen Palästina und Israel seit dem 7. Oktober 2023 eingemauert hatte.

Der Titel des Albums bezieht sich ausdrücklich auf die alte Kunst des Kintsugi (wörtlich: Goldverbindung), eine japanische Methode zur Reparatur von zerbrochenem Porzellan und Keramik, bei der du die zerbrochenen Stücke nimmst und versuchst, sie mit goldbestäubtem Lack wieder zusammenzufügen, um aus den Fragmenten irgendwie Schönheit herzustellen, ohne die Zerbrochenheit zu verleugnen , erklärt Cohen. Durch dieses neue Repertoire spürt man das ganze Feuer, die Wut, das Misstrauen, aber auch die Hoffnung der Musiker angesichts der Übel unserer Zeit, die sich in den verschiedensten Registern verkörpert.

Avishai Cohen betrachtet jedes seiner Alben als eine Prüfung seiner Aufrichtigkeit und seines Glaubens an die Kunst. Musiker sein oder nichts sein, das ist seine Frage. Télérama

Avishai Cohen Trompete, Flügelhorn, Flöte

Yonathan Avishai Klavier

Barak Mori Kontrabass

Ziv Ravitz Schlagzeug

Italiano :

AVISHAI COHEN

Dalle ceneri all’oro

Sin dall’inizio Ashes to Gold , la drammatica suite in cinque parti che apre l’omonimo nuovo album del grande trombettista di Tel Aviv Avishai Cohen, vede il musicista al flauto, uno strumento per lui insolito, che ambienta la musica in un’atmosfera sognante e irreale. Ma la musica scende presto nel caos. Quello che segue è senza dubbio il lavoro più intenso e concentrato di Cohen, accompagnato dai suoi amici di lunga data.

Le melodie di Ashes to Gold sono tanto ammalianti e oniriche quanto coraggiose, piene di fede, strazianti, accusatorie e indicative, e fanno uscire il trombettista dall’orribile silenzio in cui si era ritirato in seguito ai tragici eventi che dal 7 ottobre 2023 contrappongono la Palestina a Israele.

Il titolo dell’album è un esplicito riferimento all’antica arte del Kintsugi (letteralmente: giuntura d’oro), il metodo giapponese di riparazione di porcellane e ceramiche rotte in cui si prendono i pezzi rotti e si cerca di reincollarli con lacca cosparsa d’oro, per fare in qualche modo della bellezza dai frammenti senza negare la rottura , spiega Cohen. Attraverso questo nuovo repertorio, sentiamo tutto l’ardore, la rabbia, la sfiducia ma anche la speranza dei musicisti di fronte ai mali del nostro tempo, incarnati nei registri più vari.

Avishai Cohen vede ogni suo album come una prova della sua sincerità, della sua fede nell’arte. Essere un musicista o non essere nulla, questa è la sua domanda Télérama

Avishai Cohen tromba, flicorno, flauto

Yonathan Avishai pianoforte

Barak Mori contrabbasso

Ziv Ravitz batteria

Espanol :

AVISHAI COHEN

De la ceniza al oro

Desde el principio, Ashes to Gold , la dramática suite en cinco partes que abre el nuevo álbum homónimo del gran trompetista de Tel Aviv Avishai Cohen, presenta al músico con la flauta, un instrumento poco habitual en él, que ambienta la música en una atmósfera onírica e irreal. Pero la música pronto desciende al caos. Lo que sigue es sin duda el trabajo más intenso y concentrado de Cohen hasta la fecha, acompañado por sus amigos de siempre.

Las melodías de Ashes to Gold son tan hechizantemente oníricas como valientes, llenas de fe, desgarradoras, acusadoras, acusadoras, y sacan al trompetista del silencio horrorizado en el que se había sumido tras los trágicos acontecimientos que enfrentan a Palestina e Israel desde el 7 de octubre de 2023.

El título del álbum es una referencia explícita al antiguo arte del Kintsugi (literalmente: unión dorada), el método japonés de reparación de porcelana y cerámica rotas en el que se cogen las piezas rotas y se intenta pegarlas de nuevo con laca espolvoreada con oro, para de alguna manera hacer belleza de los fragmentos sin negar la rotura , explica Cohen. A través de este nuevo repertorio, sentimos todo el ardor, la rabia, la desconfianza, pero también la esperanza de los músicos ante los males de nuestro tiempo, plasmados en los más variados registros.

Avishai Cohen ve cada uno de sus álbumes como una prueba de su sinceridad, de su fe en el arte. Ser músico o no ser nada, ésa es su pregunta Télérama

Avishai Cohen trompeta, fliscorno, flauta travesera

Yonathan Avishai piano

Barak Mori contrabajo

Ziv Ravitz batería

