Back to the 90’s à l’Espace Familles Îlot Sainte-Anne Saint-Pol-de-Léon
Back to the 90’s à l’Espace Familles Îlot Sainte-Anne Saint-Pol-de-Léon jeudi 17 juillet 2025.
Back to the 90’s à l’Espace Familles
Îlot Sainte-Anne Espace Familles Saint-Pol-de-Léon Finistère
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-07-17 17:00:00
fin : 2025-07-17
Date(s) :
2025-07-17
Spectacle participatif.
Inscriptions sur place, au chalet d’accueil. .
Îlot Sainte-Anne Espace Familles Saint-Pol-de-Léon 29250 Finistère Bretagne
English :
German :
Italiano :
Espanol :
L’événement Back to the 90’s à l’Espace Familles Saint-Pol-de-Léon a été mis à jour le 2025-06-30 par OT ROSCOFF, COTE DES SABLES, ENCLOS PAROISSIAUX