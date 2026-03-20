Back to the Royal Butter Hall… II LA HALLE AU BEURRE Saint-Aubin-du-Cormier Samedi 4 avril, 20h30 Entrée : 12 €

Cette année… on y retourne encore.

Back to the Royal Butter Hall… II !

L’an dernier, nous étions retournés à la Royal Butter Hall, là où tout a commencé.

Cette année… on y retourne encore.

Le samedi 4 avril, OFF\ON ! vous donne rendez-vous pour une nouvelle soirée de concerts à Saint-Aubin-du-Cormier, entre electro-rock, post-rock et rock instrumental.

BRAZZIER (electro-rock)

NO PAIN NO PAIN (post-rock / rock instrumental)

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour et heure) :

Début : 2026-04-04T20:30:00.000+02:00

Fin : 2026-04-04T23:59:00.000+02:00

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https://www.helloasso.com/…/back-to-the-royal-butter… https://www.facebook.com/events/1718200202886546

LA HALLE AU BEURRE 2 Rue Heurtault 35140 Saint-Aubin-du-Cormier Saint-Aubin-du-Cormier 35140 Ille-et-Vilaine



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