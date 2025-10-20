BAFA Session Approfondissement Café Martin Romans-sur-Isère
BAFA Session Approfondissement Café Martin Romans-sur-Isère lundi 20 octobre 2025.
BAFA Session Approfondissement
Café Martin 87 avenue Adolphe Figuet Romans-sur-Isère Drôme
Tarif : 340 – 340 – EUR
+ 10€ adhésion
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-10-20 09:00:00
fin : 2025-10-25 17:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-10-20
Session approfondissement: Animer et travailler en équipe
En 1/2 pension Nombre de places limitées à 22.
.
Café Martin 87 avenue Adolphe Figuet Romans-sur-Isère 26100 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 75 71 26 00 contact@mjc-robert-martin.fr
English :
Advanced session: Leading and working as part of a team
1/2 board Places limited to 22.
German :
Vertiefungssitzung: Animieren und im Team arbeiten
Halbpension Die Anzahl der Plätze ist auf 22 begrenzt.
Italiano :
Sessione avanzata: Condurre e lavorare in gruppo
1/2 pensione Numero di posti limitato a 22.
Espanol :
Sesión avanzada: Dirigir y trabajar en equipo
1/2 tabla Número de plazas limitado a 22.
L’événement BAFA Session Approfondissement Romans-sur-Isère a été mis à jour le 2025-09-17 par Valence Romans Tourisme