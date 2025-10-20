BAFA Session Approfondissement Café Martin Romans-sur-Isère

BAFA Session Approfondissement

Café Martin 87 avenue Adolphe Figuet Romans-sur-Isère Drôme

Tarif : 340 – 340 – EUR

+ 10€ adhésion

Début : 2025-10-20 09:00:00

fin : 2025-10-25 17:00:00

2025-10-20

Session approfondissement: Animer et travailler en équipe

En 1/2 pension Nombre de places limitées à 22.

Café Martin 87 avenue Adolphe Figuet Romans-sur-Isère 26100 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 75 71 26 00 contact@mjc-robert-martin.fr

English :

Advanced session: Leading and working as part of a team

1/2 board Places limited to 22.

German :

Vertiefungssitzung: Animieren und im Team arbeiten

Halbpension Die Anzahl der Plätze ist auf 22 begrenzt.

Italiano :

Sessione avanzata: Condurre e lavorare in gruppo

1/2 pensione Numero di posti limitato a 22.

Espanol :

Sesión avanzada: Dirigir y trabajar en equipo

1/2 tabla Número de plazas limitado a 22.

L’événement BAFA Session Approfondissement Romans-sur-Isère a été mis à jour le 2025-09-17 par Valence Romans Tourisme