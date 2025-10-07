BAIN DE NATURE EN HAUT CONFLENT, PETITE RANDONNEE AVEC PASSCANIGO Prades

BAIN DE NATURE EN HAUT CONFLENT, PETITE RANDONNEE AVEC PASSCANIGO

Prades Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 40 – 40 – 40

Début : 2025-10-07 14:00:00

fin : 2025-10-07 18:00:00

2025-10-07

Pour découvrir l’environnement montagnard, observer la faune (marmottes, isards, vautours, …) et la flore des Pyrénées avec un accompagnateur spécialiste du patrimoine naturel.

Randonnée découverte avec liaison en 4×4.

sortie limitée à 6 personnes, sur réservation.

Prades 66500 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 82 04 17 81 pass.canigo@gmail.com

English :

Discover the mountain environment and observe the fauna (marmots, isards, vultures, etc.) and flora of the Pyrenees with a guide specializing in natural heritage.

Discovery hike with 4×4 link.

outing limited to 6 people, booking essential.

German :

Um die Bergwelt zu entdecken, die Fauna (Murmeltiere, Isarden, Geier, …) und die Flora der Pyrenäen zu beobachten, mit einem Begleiter, der auf das Naturerbe spezialisiert ist.

Entdeckungswanderung mit Verbindung im Geländewagen.

ausflug auf 6 Personen begrenzt, Reservierung erforderlich.

Italiano :

Scoprite l’ambiente montano e osservate la fauna (marmotte, isardi, avvoltoi, ecc.) e la flora dei Pirenei con una guida specializzata in patrimonio naturale.

Escursione di scoperta con collegamento 4×4.

uscita limitata a 6 persone, prenotazione obbligatoria.

Espanol :

Descubra el entorno montañoso y observe la fauna (marmotas, isardos, buitres, etc.) y la flora de los Pirineos con un guía especializado en patrimonio natural.

Excursión de descubrimiento con enlace 4×4.

salida limitada a 6 personas, imprescindible reservar.

L’événement BAIN DE NATURE EN HAUT CONFLENT, PETITE RANDONNEE AVEC PASSCANIGO Prades a été mis à jour le 2025-09-22 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO