Bal champêtre avec feu d’artifice – Muntzenheim, 28 juin 2025 07:00, Muntzenheim.
Haut-Rhin
Bal champêtre avec feu d’artifice 1 rue Vauban Muntzenheim Haut-Rhin
Tarif : – – EUR
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Samedi 2025-06-28
fin : 2025-06-28
Date(s) :
2025-06-28
Bal champêtre avec feu d’artifice, animations enfants gratuite
Bal champêtre avec feu d’artifice, animations enfants gratuite et DJ FRED.
Village enfants structure gonflable, jeux pour enfants, photobooth, maquillage.
Restauration, buvette réservation conseillée. .
1 rue Vauban
Muntzenheim 68320 Haut-Rhin Grand Est +33 7 69 53 83 31 christelle_lehry@hotmail.com>
English :
Country ball with fireworks, free children’s entertainment
German :
Ländlicher Ball mit Feuerwerk, kostenlose Kinderanimation
Italiano :
Ballo country con fuochi d’artificio, animazione per bambini gratuita
Espanol :
Baile campestre con fuegos artificiales y animación infantil gratuita
L’événement Bal champêtre avec feu d’artifice Muntzenheim a été mis à jour le 2025-05-09 par Office de tourisme de Colmar