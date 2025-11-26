BAL COUNTRY ET DANSE EN LIGNE À ST THIBERY Place de la Mairie Saint-Thibéry
Place de la Mairie Place Francis Laurent Saint-Thibéry Hérault
Tarif : 6 – 6 – 6 EUR
Début : 2026-01-31
fin : 2026-01-31
2026-01-31
Ambiance country à St Thibery pour un bal country et danse en ligne avec les Thiber’Heels New Country !
Bal Country & Line avec le Thiber’Heels New Country
Samedi 31 Janvier de 19h00 à minuit
Rejoignez-nous sur le dancefloor, ambiance garantie !
Entrée 6€ , .
Place de la Mairie Place Francis Laurent Saint-Thibéry 34630 Hérault Occitanie +33 6 32 25 17 27 thnc34@gmail.com
English : INITIATION À LA DANSE EN LIGNE À ST THIBERY
Country atmosphere in St Thibery for the telethon with Thiber’Heels New Country!
German :
Country-Atmosphäre in St Thibery zugunsten des Telethons mit den Thiber’Heels New Country!
Italiano :
Atmosfera country a St Thibery per un ballo country e line dance con Thiber’Heels New Country!
Espanol : INITIATION À LA DANSE EN LIGNE À ST THIBERY
¡Ambiente country en St Thibery para una introducción al baile en línea con Thiber’Heels New Country!
L’événement BAL COUNTRY ET DANSE EN LIGNE À ST THIBERY Saint-Thibéry a été mis à jour le 2025-11-24 par 34 OT CAP D’AGDE MEDITERRANEE