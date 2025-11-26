BAL COUNTRY ET DANSE EN LIGNE À ST THIBERY Place de la Mairie Saint-Thibéry

BAL COUNTRY ET DANSE EN LIGNE À ST THIBERY

Place de la Mairie Place Francis Laurent Saint-Thibéry Hérault

Tarif : 6 – 6 – 6 EUR

Début : 2026-01-31

fin : 2026-01-31

2026-01-31

Ambiance country à St Thibery pour un bal country et danse en ligne avec les Thiber’Heels New Country !

Bal Country & Line avec le Thiber’Heels New Country

Samedi 31 Janvier de 19h00 à minuit

Rejoignez-nous sur le dancefloor, ambiance garantie !

Entrée 6€ , .

Place de la Mairie Place Francis Laurent Saint-Thibéry 34630 Hérault Occitanie +33 6 32 25 17 27 thnc34@gmail.com

English : INITIATION À LA DANSE EN LIGNE À ST THIBERY

Country atmosphere in St Thibery for the telethon with Thiber’Heels New Country!

German :

Country-Atmosphäre in St Thibery zugunsten des Telethons mit den Thiber’Heels New Country!

Italiano :

Atmosfera country a St Thibery per un ballo country e line dance con Thiber’Heels New Country!

Espanol : INITIATION À LA DANSE EN LIGNE À ST THIBERY

¡Ambiente country en St Thibery para una introducción al baile en línea con Thiber’Heels New Country!

