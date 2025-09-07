Bal Country | France Alzheimer Saône-et-Loire Salle Marcel Sembat Chalon-sur-Saône
Gratuit
Début : 2025-09-07 13:30:00
France Alzheimer Saône-et-Loire a le plaisir de vous inviter à son premier Bal Country
Dimanche 7 septembre 2025
Salle Marcel Sembat à Chalon-sur-Saône
Ouverture des portes à 13h30 Entrée gratuite
Au programme
Démonstrations et initiations à la danse country.
Buvette, petite restauration sur place.
Tous les bénéfices seront reversés à notre association pour soutenir les familles et les personnes touchées par la maladie.
Infos 06.43.18.68.90
https://fb.me/e/5X9oUzaoj .
Salle Marcel Sembat Place Mathias Chalon-sur-Saône 71100 Saône-et-Loire Bourgogne-Franche-Comté +33 6 43 18 68 90 contact71@francealzheimer.org
