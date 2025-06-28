Bal dansant – Arès, 28 juin 2025 20:00, Arès.

Gironde

Bal dansant  Espace Brémontier Arès Gironde

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-06-28 20:00:00
fin : 2025-06-28

Date(s) :
2025-06-28

Inscription et renseignements au 07 88 81 33 72 ou au 06 63 65 71 86.
Lieu Espace Brémontier.   .

Espace Brémontier
Arès 33740 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 63 65 71 86 

English : Bal dansant

German : Bal dansant

Italiano :

Espanol : Bal dansant

L’événement Bal dansant Arès a été mis à jour le 2025-05-22 par OT Arès