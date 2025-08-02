BAL ET INITIATION COUNTRY La Salvetat-sur-Agout
BAL ET INITIATION COUNTRY La Salvetat-sur-Agout samedi 2 août 2025.
BAL ET INITIATION COUNTRY
Vergne redonde La Salvetat-sur-Agout Hérault
Envie de plonger dans l’univers country et de danser au rythme des guitares et de santiags?
Rejoignez-nous pour un bal country convivial et ouverts à tous, avec des initiations accessibles aux débutants
Vergne redonde La Salvetat-sur-Agout 34330 Hérault Occitanie +33 6 61 95 43 01 ranchduhautlanguedoc@gmail.com
English :
Want to dive into the world of country music and dance to the rhythm of guitars and cowboy boots?
Join us for a friendly country dance, open to all, with beginners welcome
German :
Wie wäre es, wenn du in die Welt der Countrymusik eintauchst und zu Gitarrenklängen und Santiags tanzt?
Begleiten Sie uns auf einem geselligen Country-Ball, der für alle offen ist und auch Anfängern eine Einführung bietet
Italiano :
Volete immergervi nel mondo della musica country e ballare al ritmo di chitarre e stivali da cowboy?
Unitevi a noi per un ballo country amichevole aperto a tutti, con lezioni introduttive per i principianti
Espanol :
¿Quiere sumergirse en el mundo de la música country y bailar al ritmo de guitarras y botas vaqueras?
Acompáñanos en un baile country amistoso y abierto a todos, con clases de iniciación para principiantes
