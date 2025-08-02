BAL ET INITIATION COUNTRY La Salvetat-sur-Agout

BAL ET INITIATION COUNTRY La Salvetat-sur-Agout samedi 2 août 2025.

BAL ET INITIATION COUNTRY

Vergne redonde La Salvetat-sur-Agout Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-08-02

fin : 2025-08-02

Date(s) :

2025-08-02

Envie de plonger dans l’univers country et de danser au rythme des guitares et de santiags?

Rejoignez-nous pour un bal country convivial et ouverts à tous, avec des initiations accessibles aux débutants

.

Vergne redonde La Salvetat-sur-Agout 34330 Hérault Occitanie +33 6 61 95 43 01 ranchduhautlanguedoc@gmail.com

English :

Want to dive into the world of country music and dance to the rhythm of guitars and cowboy boots?

Join us for a friendly country dance, open to all, with beginners welcome

German :

Wie wäre es, wenn du in die Welt der Countrymusik eintauchst und zu Gitarrenklängen und Santiags tanzt?

Begleiten Sie uns auf einem geselligen Country-Ball, der für alle offen ist und auch Anfängern eine Einführung bietet

Italiano :

Volete immergervi nel mondo della musica country e ballare al ritmo di chitarre e stivali da cowboy?

Unitevi a noi per un ballo country amichevole aperto a tutti, con lezioni introduttive per i principianti

Espanol :

¿Quiere sumergirse en el mundo de la música country y bailar al ritmo de guitarras y botas vaqueras?

Acompáñanos en un baile country amistoso y abierto a todos, con clases de iniciación para principiantes

L’événement BAL ET INITIATION COUNTRY La Salvetat-sur-Agout a été mis à jour le 2025-07-28 par 34 ADT34