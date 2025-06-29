Bal Folk – Beaulieu-lès-Loches 29 juin 2025 15:00

Indre-et-Loire

Bal Folk Mail Saint-Pierre Beaulieu-lès-Loches Indre-et-Loire

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-06-29 15:00:00

fin : 2025-06-29 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-06-29

Voilà la deuxième édition du Bal Folk organisé par Le bel îlot et Folkédonc. Le bel îlot « fait l’mur » et vous accueillera sur le mail Saint Pierre pour danser toute l’après-midi !

Buvette avec crêpes et boissons fraîches.

Cette année il sera animé par le groupe « Le bal perdu ».

Mail Saint-Pierre

Beaulieu-lès-Loches 37600 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire +33 6 08 34 36 53 hello@lebelilot.fr

English :

Here’s the second edition of the Bal Folk organized by Le bel îlot and Folkédonc. Le bel îlot will be welcoming you to the Saint Pierre mall to dance the afternoon away!

Refreshment bar with crêpes and cold drinks.

This year it will be hosted by the group « Le bal perdu ».

German :

Dies ist die zweite Ausgabe des Bal Folk, der von Le bel îlot und Folkédonc organisiert wird. Le bel îlot « macht die Mauer » und empfängt Sie auf dem Mail Saint Pierre, damit Sie den ganzen Nachmittag lang tanzen können!

Getränkestand mit Crêpes und kalten Getränken.

Dieses Jahr wird er von der Gruppe « Le bal perdu » (Der verlorene Ball) musikalisch umrahmt.

Italiano :

È la seconda edizione del Bal Folk organizzato da Le bel îlot e Folkédonc. Le bel îlot vi accoglierà al Mail Saint Pierre per ballare tutto il pomeriggio!

Bar di ristoro con frittelle e bevande fredde.

Quest’anno sarà ospitato dal gruppo « Le bal perdu ».

Espanol :

Llega la segunda edición del Bal Folk organizado por Le bel îlot y Folkédonc. Le bel îlot le dará la bienvenida en el Mail Saint Pierre para bailar toda la tarde

Bar de refrescos con tortitas y bebidas frías.

Este año correrá a cargo del grupo « Le bal perdu ».

L’événement Bal Folk Beaulieu-lès-Loches a été mis à jour le 2025-06-12 par Loches Touraine Châteaux de la Loire