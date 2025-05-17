Bal folk – Paulnay, 17 mai 2025 20:00, Paulnay.
Indre
Bal folk Paulnay Indre
Tarif : 8 – 8 – EUR
8
Tarif de base plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Samedi 2025-05-17 20:00:00
fin : 2025-05-17
Date(s) :
2025-05-17
Bal folk animé par Folkamusette.
Bal avec conférence organisé au profit de l’association AFRICA. Vente de boissons, gâteaux. Présentation et vente de pagnes. 8 .
Paulnay 36290 Indre Centre-Val de Loire +33 6 24 60 23 96
English :
Mountain meal and folk dance.
German :
Mahlzeit aus den Bergen und Folk-Ball.
Italiano :
Pranzo di montagna e danza popolare.
Espanol :
Comida de montaña y danza folclórica.
L’événement Bal folk Paulnay a été mis à jour le 2025-05-08 par Destination Brenne