Bal folk – Paulnay, 17 mai 2025 20:00, Paulnay.

Indre

Bal folk  Paulnay Indre

Tarif : 8 EUR
8
Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : Samedi 2025-05-17 20:00:00
Début : Samedi 2025-05-17 20:00:00
fin : 2025-05-17

Date(s) :
2025-05-17

Bal folk animé par Folkamusette.
Bal avec conférence organisé au profit de l’association AFRICA. Vente de boissons, gâteaux. Présentation et vente de pagnes. 8  .

Paulnay 36290 Indre Centre-Val de Loire +33 6 24 60 23 96 

English :

Mountain meal and folk dance.

German :

Mahlzeit aus den Bergen und Folk-Ball.

Italiano :

Pranzo di montagna e danza popolare.

Espanol :

Comida de montaña y danza folclórica.

