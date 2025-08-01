Bal | Landos Landos
Bal | Landos
Le Bourg Landos Haute-Loire
Tarif : 7 – 7 – 7 EUR
Début : Vendredi 2025-08-01 23:00:00
fin : 2025-08-01
2025-08-01
Bal en soirée.
Le Bourg Landos 43340 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 71 08 20 19
English :
Evening ball.
German :
Ball am Abend.
Italiano :
Ballo serale.
Espanol :
Baile nocturno.
