Bal | Landos Landos vendredi 1 août 2025.

Le Bourg Landos Haute-Loire

Tarif : 7 – 7 – 7 EUR

Début : Vendredi 2025-08-01 23:00:00
fin : 2025-08-01

2025-08-01

Bal en soirée.
Le Bourg Landos 43340 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 71 08 20 19 

English :

Evening ball.

German :

Ball am Abend.

Italiano :

Ballo serale.

Espanol :

Baile nocturno.

