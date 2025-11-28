BAL MUSETTE AVEC L’ORCHESTRE SERGIO SALLE DU CONFLUENT Portet-sur-Garonne
BAL MUSETTE AVEC L’ORCHESTRE SERGIO SALLE DU CONFLUENT Portet-sur-Garonne jeudi 12 février 2026.
BAL MUSETTE AVEC L’ORCHESTRE SERGIO
SALLE DU CONFLUENT Rue de l’Hôtel de Ville Portet-sur-Garonne Haute-Garonne
Tarif : – – EUR
Tarif de base plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-02-12 14:00:00
fin : 2026-02-12 18:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-02-12
Préparez vos chaussures de danse et laissez- vous emporter par l’ambiance chaleureuse d’un après-midi festif !
venez danser, flâner, partager avec l’orchestre Sergio!
Pas d’inscriptions. Billetterie sur place .
SALLE DU CONFLUENT Rue de l’Hôtel de Ville Portet-sur-Garonne 31120 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 76 29 31 centreculturel@portetgaronne.fr
English :
Get your dancing shoes ready and let yourself be swept away by the warm atmosphere of a festive afternoon!
L’événement BAL MUSETTE AVEC L’ORCHESTRE SERGIO Portet-sur-Garonne a été mis à jour le 2025-11-28 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE