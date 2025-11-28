BAL MUSETTE AVEC L’ORCHESTRE SERGIO SALLE DU CONFLUENT Portet-sur-Garonne

BAL MUSETTE AVEC L’ORCHESTRE SERGIO

SALLE DU CONFLUENT Rue de l’Hôtel de Ville Portet-sur-Garonne Haute-Garonne

Début : 2026-02-12 14:00:00

fin : 2026-02-12 18:00:00

2026-02-12

Préparez vos chaussures de danse et laissez- vous emporter par l’ambiance chaleureuse d’un après-midi festif !

venez danser, flâner, partager avec l’orchestre Sergio!

Pas d’inscriptions. Billetterie sur place .

SALLE DU CONFLUENT Rue de l’Hôtel de Ville Portet-sur-Garonne 31120 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 76 29 31 centreculturel@portetgaronne.fr

English :

Get your dancing shoes ready and let yourself be swept away by the warm atmosphere of a festive afternoon!

