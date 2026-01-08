BAL MUSETTE SALLE DU CONFLUENT Portet-sur-Garonne

BAL MUSETTE

SALLE DU CONFLUENT Rue de l’Hôtel de Ville Portet-sur-Garonne Haute-Garonne

Tarif : 8 – 8 – EUR

Début : 2026-03-12 14:00:00

fin : 2026-03-12 18:00:00

2026-03-12

Préparez vos chaussures de danse et laissez- vous emporter par l’ambiance chaleureuse d’un après-midi festif !

Bal musette avec l’orchestre Aldo Feliciano, Pas d’inscriptions, Billetterie sur place! 8 .

SALLE DU CONFLUENT Rue de l’Hôtel de Ville Portet-sur-Garonne 31120 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 76 29 31 centreculturel@portetgaronne.fr

English :

Get your dancing shoes ready and let yourself be carried away by the warm atmosphere of a festive afternoon!

