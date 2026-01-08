BAL MUSETTE SALLE DU CONFLUENT Portet-sur-Garonne
BAL MUSETTE SALLE DU CONFLUENT Portet-sur-Garonne jeudi 12 mars 2026.
BAL MUSETTE
SALLE DU CONFLUENT Rue de l’Hôtel de Ville Portet-sur-Garonne Haute-Garonne
Tarif : 8 – 8 – EUR
8
Tarif de base plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-03-12 14:00:00
fin : 2026-03-12 18:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-03-12
Préparez vos chaussures de danse et laissez- vous emporter par l’ambiance chaleureuse d’un après-midi festif !
Bal musette avec l’orchestre Aldo Feliciano, Pas d’inscriptions, Billetterie sur place! 8 .
SALLE DU CONFLUENT Rue de l’Hôtel de Ville Portet-sur-Garonne 31120 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 76 29 31 centreculturel@portetgaronne.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Get your dancing shoes ready and let yourself be carried away by the warm atmosphere of a festive afternoon!
L’événement BAL MUSETTE Portet-sur-Garonne a été mis à jour le 2026-01-08 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE