Bal Orthevielle
Bal Orthevielle dimanche 16 novembre 2025.
Bal
Salle polyvalente Orthevielle Landes
Tarif : 8 EUR
Tarif de base plein tarif
Date et horaire :
Début : 2025-11-16
fin : 2025-11-16
Date :
2025-11-16
Bal animé par l’orchestre Ritournelle.
Participation à la bourriche avec le ticket d’entrée
1 boisson chaude offerte pour toute entrée avant 15 h
Boissons chaudes et froides
Merveilles et crêpes
Salle polyvalente Orthevielle 40300 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 30 65 74 60 solangelataillade@gmail.com
English : Bal
Ball hosted by the Ritournelle orchestra.
Participation in the bourriche with entrance ticket
1 free hot drink for every entry before 3 p.m
Hot and cold drinks
Delicacies and crêpes
German : Bal
Ball unter der Leitung des Orchesters Ritournelle.
Teilnahme an der Bourriche mit der Eintrittskarte
1 kostenloses Heißgetränk bei Eintritt vor 15 Uhr
Heiße und kalte Getränke
Merveilles und Crêpes
Italiano :
Danza con l’orchestra Ritournelle.
Partecipazione alla bourriche con il biglietto d’ingresso
1 bevanda calda gratuita per ogni ingresso prima delle 15.00
Bevande calde e fredde
Prelibatezze e crêpes
Espanol : Bal
Baile con la orquesta Ritournelle.
Participación en la bourriche con la entrada
1 bebida caliente gratuita por cada entrada antes de las 15.00 horas
Bebidas calientes y frías
Delicias y crepes
L’événement Bal Orthevielle a été mis à jour le 2025-11-05 par OT Pays d’Orthe et Arrigans