Bal Orthevielle dimanche 16 novembre 2025.

Salle polyvalente Orthevielle Landes

Tarif : 8 – 8 – EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Bal animé par l’orchestre Ritournelle.

Participation à la bourriche avec le ticket d’entrée
1 boisson chaude offerte pour toute entrée avant 15 h
Boissons chaudes et froides
Merveilles et crêpes
Salle polyvalente Orthevielle 40300 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 30 65 74 60  solangelataillade@gmail.com

English : Bal

Ball hosted by the Ritournelle orchestra.

Participation in the bourriche with entrance ticket
1 free hot drink for every entry before 3 p.m
Hot and cold drinks
Delicacies and crêpes

German : Bal

Ball unter der Leitung des Orchesters Ritournelle.

Teilnahme an der Bourriche mit der Eintrittskarte
1 kostenloses Heißgetränk bei Eintritt vor 15 Uhr
Heiße und kalte Getränke
Merveilles und Crêpes

Italiano :

Danza con l’orchestra Ritournelle.

Partecipazione alla bourriche con il biglietto d’ingresso
1 bevanda calda gratuita per ogni ingresso prima delle 15.00
Bevande calde e fredde
Prelibatezze e crêpes

Espanol : Bal

Baile con la orquesta Ritournelle.

Participación en la bourriche con la entrada
1 bebida caliente gratuita por cada entrada antes de las 15.00 horas
Bebidas calientes y frías
Delicias y crepes

