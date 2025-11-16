Bal Orthevielle

Bal

Salle polyvalente Orthevielle Landes

Tarif : 8 – 8 – EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-11-16

fin : 2025-11-16

Date(s) :

2025-11-16

Bal animé par l’orchestre Ritournelle.

Participation à la bourriche avec le ticket d’entrée

1 boisson chaude offerte pour toute entrée avant 15 h

Boissons chaudes et froides

Merveilles et crêpes

Salle polyvalente Orthevielle 40300 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 30 65 74 60 solangelataillade@gmail.com

English : Bal

Ball hosted by the Ritournelle orchestra.

Participation in the bourriche with entrance ticket

1 free hot drink for every entry before 3 p.m

Hot and cold drinks

Delicacies and crêpes

German : Bal

Ball unter der Leitung des Orchesters Ritournelle.

Teilnahme an der Bourriche mit der Eintrittskarte

1 kostenloses Heißgetränk bei Eintritt vor 15 Uhr

Heiße und kalte Getränke

Merveilles und Crêpes

Italiano :

Danza con l’orchestra Ritournelle.

Partecipazione alla bourriche con il biglietto d’ingresso

1 bevanda calda gratuita per ogni ingresso prima delle 15.00

Bevande calde e fredde

Prelibatezze e crêpes

Espanol : Bal

Baile con la orquesta Ritournelle.

Participación en la bourriche con la entrada

1 bebida caliente gratuita por cada entrada antes de las 15.00 horas

Bebidas calientes y frías

Delicias y crepes

