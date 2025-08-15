Bal Plein Air Saint-Germain-de-Salles

Bal Plein Air Saint-Germain-de-Salles vendredi 15 août 2025.

Bal Plein Air

La Chaume Billard Saint-Germain-de-Salles Allier

Début : Vendredi 2025-08-15 19:00:00

fin : 2025-08-15

2025-08-15

Venez passer une soirée conviviale et festive à La Chaume Billard !

Ambiance chaleureuse et familiale garantie avec DJ, guirlandes et piste de danse sous les étoiles. Restauration sur place avec le foodtruck « T’as pas l’Œuf ! »

La Chaume Billard Saint-Germain-de-Salles 03140 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 82 28 13 72

English :

Come and spend a convivial, festive evening at La Chaume Billard!

A warm, family atmosphere guaranteed, with DJ, garlands and a dance floor under the stars. Catering on site with the « T?as pas l??uf ! » foodtruck

German :

Verbringen Sie einen geselligen und festlichen Abend in La Chaume Billard!

Eine warme und familiäre Atmosphäre mit DJ, Girlanden und einer Tanzfläche unter dem Sternenhimmel ist garantiert. Verpflegung vor Ort mit dem Foodtruck « T?as pas l??uf! »

Italiano :

Venite a trascorrere una serata conviviale e festosa a La Chaume Billard!

Un’atmosfera calda e familiare garantita, con DJ, orpelli e pista da ballo sotto le stelle. Ristorazione in loco con il foodtruck « T?as pas l??uf ! »

Espanol :

Disfrute de una velada festiva en La Chaume Billard

Un ambiente cálido y familiar garantizado, con DJ, guirnaldas y una pista de baile bajo las estrellas. Catering in situ con el foodtruck « T?as pas l??uf ! »

