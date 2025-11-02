Bal Pop’ spécial Latino avec Cuarteto Cubano & DJ Cucurucho au Centquatre ! Le Centquatre-104 Paris Dimanche 2 novembre, 15h00 Entrée Libre

Le BAL POP’ revient le DIMANCHE 2 NOVEMBRE au CENTQUATRE avec une édition spécial LATINO !!

Voyage en Amérique Latine du Mexique jusqu’à l’Argentine et le Chili en passant par Cuba, les Caraïbes, Panama, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, Venezuela, Colombie ou encore l’Equateur, la Bolivie, l’Uruguay… avec le live de CUARTETO CUBANO et le mix de DJ CUCURUCHO !!

BAL POP’ SPECIAL LATINO

COLOMBIA ۞ MEXICO ۞ PERU

VENEZUELA ۞ CHILE ۞ CARIBE

۞ ARGENTINA ۞ ECUADOR

URUGUAY ۞ CUBA ۞ BOLIVIA

#salsa #bachata #merengue

#caribe #son #cumbia #afrolatin

ARTISTES

⌖ Live Band ⌖

CUARTETO CUBANO (Cuba)

Son, Salsa & Chanson en version tropicale

⌖ Warm up & After-show ⌖

DJ CUCURUCHO

(Fiesta Latina & Tropical)

DIM. 2 NOV.

15H-18H30

ENTREE LIBRE

█ INFOS

LE CENTQUATRE

5 rue Curial 75019 PARIS

Ⓜ️ Riquet (ligne 7) | Gare Rosa Parks (RER E)

Le Centquatre-104 5 rue Curial 75019 PARIS