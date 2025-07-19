BAL TRAD AVEC LE DUO D’ELS MISSATGERS Collioure

BAL TRAD AVEC LE DUO D’ELS MISSATGERS

Place du 18 juin Collioure Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : 2025-07-19 20:30:00

fin : 2025-07-19 23:00:00

2025-07-19

La chorale du Campanar Sardanista organise un concert avec le Duo d’Els Missatgers.

Venez partager un moment musical aux couleurs de la tradition !

Place du 18 juin Collioure 66190 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 82 15 47

English :

The Campanar Sardanista choir is organizing a concert with the Duo d’Els Missatgers.

Come and share a moment of traditional music!

German :

Der Chor des Campanar Sardanista organisiert ein Konzert mit dem Duo d’Els Missatgers.

Kommen Sie und teilen Sie einen musikalischen Moment in den Farben der Tradition!

Italiano :

Il coro Campanar Sardanista organizza un concerto con il Duo d’Els Missatgers.

Venite a condividere un momento musicale nei colori della tradizione!

Espanol :

El coro Campanar Sardanista organiza un concierto con el Duo d’Els Missatgers.

¡Ven a compartir un momento musical con los colores de la tradición!

