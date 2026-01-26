Bal trad Larroque
Bal trad Larroque samedi 14 février 2026.
Bal trad
LARROQUE Larroque Hautes-Pyrénées
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-02-14 19:00:00
fin : 2026-02-14
Date(s) :
2026-02-14
PARPALHON anime le bal à 21h.
GARBURE MAISON AU PORC NOIR DE BIGORRE .
Amenez vos couverts, Tél 06 84 01 93 01.
Garbure 20€ sur réservation.
Entrée bal 8€. .
LARROQUE Larroque 65230 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 6 84 01 93 01
English :
PARPALHON hosts the dance at 9pm.
GARBURE MAISON AU PORC NOIR DE BIGORRE .
Bring your cutlery, Tel: 06 84 01 93 01.
