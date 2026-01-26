Bal trad

LARROQUE Larroque Hautes-Pyrénées

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-02-14 19:00:00

fin : 2026-02-14

Date(s) :

2026-02-14

PARPALHON anime le bal à 21h.

GARBURE MAISON AU PORC NOIR DE BIGORRE .

Amenez vos couverts, Tél 06 84 01 93 01.

Garbure 20€ sur réservation.

Entrée bal 8€. .

LARROQUE Larroque 65230 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 6 84 01 93 01

English :

PARPALHON hosts the dance at 9pm.

GARBURE MAISON AU PORC NOIR DE BIGORRE .

Bring your cutlery, Tel: 06 84 01 93 01.

L’événement Bal trad Larroque a été mis à jour le 2026-01-26 par OT de Trie-sur-Baïse|CDT65