Bal tricolore Bitschwiller-lès-Thann
Bal tricolore Bitschwiller-lès-Thann dimanche 13 juillet 2025.
Bal tricolore
rue de la gare Bitschwiller-lès-Thann Haut-Rhin
Tarif : – – EUR
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Dimanche 2025-07-13 17:00:00
fin : 2025-07-13
Date(s) :
2025-07-13
Bal populaire, feu d’artifices, buvette et petite restauration.
rue de la gare Bitschwiller-lès-Thann 68620 Haut-Rhin Grand Est +33 3 89 37 00 35 mairie@bitschwiller-les-thann.fr
English :
Popular ball, fireworks, refreshments and snacks.
German :
Volkstanz, Feuerwerk, Erfrischungsstände und kleine Snacks.
Italiano :
Danze popolari, fuochi d’artificio, rinfreschi e spuntini.
Espanol :
Baile popular, fuegos artificiales, refrescos y aperitivos.
