Bal tricolore Bitschwiller-lès-Thann

rue de la gare Bitschwiller-lès-Thann Haut-Rhin

Tarif : – – EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Dimanche 2025-07-13 17:00:00
fin : 2025-07-13

Date(s) :
2025-07-13

Bal populaire, feu d’artifices, buvette et petite restauration.
rue de la gare Bitschwiller-lès-Thann 68620 Haut-Rhin Grand Est +33 3 89 37 00 35  mairie@bitschwiller-les-thann.fr

English :

Popular ball, fireworks, refreshments and snacks.

German :

Volkstanz, Feuerwerk, Erfrischungsstände und kleine Snacks.

Italiano :

Danze popolari, fuochi d’artificio, rinfreschi e spuntini.

Espanol :

Baile popular, fuegos artificiales, refrescos y aperitivos.

L’événement Bal tricolore Bitschwiller-lès-Thann a été mis à jour le 2025-06-26 par Office de tourisme du pays de Thann-Cernay