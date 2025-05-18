Balade à Couëtron-au-Perche – Couëtron-au-Perche, 18 mai 2025 09:00, Couëtron-au-Perche.
Balade à Couëtron-au-Perche 10 Grande Rue Couëtron-au-Perche Loir-et-Cher
Belle balade dans le Perche Vendômois !
Balade à Couëtron-au-Perche. Balade de 8 ou 10 km au départ du lavoir de Oigny apportez votre pique-nique, apéro offert par l’Écho du Clocher Penché et ravitaillement en chemin ! 3 .
Couëtron-au-Perche 41170 Loir-et-Cher Centre-Val de Loire +33 6 25 00 11 57 echoclocherpenche@gmail.com
English :
A beautiful walk in the Perche Vendômois!
German :
Schöne Wanderung im Perche Vendômois!
Italiano :
Una bella passeggiata nel Perche Vendômois!
Espanol :
¡Un bonito paseo por el Perche Vendômois!
