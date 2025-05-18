Balade à Couëtron-au-Perche – Couëtron-au-Perche, 18 mai 2025 09:00, Couëtron-au-Perche.

Loir-et-Cher

Balade à Couëtron-au-Perche  10 Grande Rue Couëtron-au-Perche Loir-et-Cher

Tarif : 3 – 3 – EUR
3
Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Dimanche 2025-05-18 09:00:00
fin : 2025-05-18

Date(s) :
2025-05-18

Belle balade dans le Perche Vendômois !
Balade à Couëtron-au-Perche. Balade de 8 ou 10 km au départ du lavoir de Oigny apportez votre pique-nique, apéro offert par l’Écho du Clocher Penché et ravitaillement en chemin ! 3  .

10 Grande Rue
Couëtron-au-Perche 41170 Loir-et-Cher Centre-Val de Loire +33 6 25 00 11 57  echoclocherpenche@gmail.com

English :

A beautiful walk in the Perche Vendômois!

German :

Schöne Wanderung im Perche Vendômois!

Italiano :

Una bella passeggiata nel Perche Vendômois!

Espanol :

¡Un bonito paseo por el Perche Vendômois!

 

L’événement Balade à Couëtron-au-Perche Couëtron-au-Perche a été mis à jour le 2025-05-07 par OT de Vendome Territoires Vendomois