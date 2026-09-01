Informations pratiques

Clara-Villerach

BALADE A LA RENCONTRE DU CANAL DE BOHERE

Clara-Villerach Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-09-20 09:30:00

fin : 2026-09-20 12:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-09-20

A partir de Villerach, charmant village au pied du Canigou, nous cheminerons le long du merveilleux canal de Bohère à la découverte de son histoire, de son impact bien vital sur notre territoire et de son devenir.

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Clara-Villerach 66500 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 16 33 22 44

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English :

Starting from Villerach, a charming village at the foot of Mount Canigou, we’ll walk along the beautiful Bohère Canal to discover its history, its vital impact on our region, and its future.

L’événement BALADE A LA RENCONTRE DU CANAL DE BOHERE Clara-Villerach a été mis à jour le 2026-09-01 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO