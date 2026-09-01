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AGENDA · Clara-Villerach

BALADE A LA RENCONTRE DU CANAL DE BOHERE Clara-Villerach

dimanche 20 septembre 2026 · Clara-Villerach

BALADE A LA RENCONTRE DU CANAL DE BOHERE Clara-Villerach

Informations pratiques

Début
dimanche 20 septembre 2026
Fin
dimanche 20 septembre 2026
Heure de début
09:30:00
Ville
66500 Clara-Villerach
Département
Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif

Clara-Villerach

BALADE A LA RENCONTRE DU CANAL DE BOHERE

Clara-Villerach Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-09-20 09:30:00
fin : 2026-09-20 12:30:00

Date(s) :
2026-09-20

A partir de Villerach, charmant village au pied du Canigou, nous cheminerons le long du merveilleux canal de Bohère à la découverte de son histoire, de son impact bien vital sur notre territoire et de son devenir.
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Clara-Villerach 66500 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 16 33 22 44 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Starting from Villerach, a charming village at the foot of Mount Canigou, we’ll walk along the beautiful Bohère Canal to discover its history, its vital impact on our region, and its future.

L’événement BALADE A LA RENCONTRE DU CANAL DE BOHERE Clara-Villerach a été mis à jour le 2026-09-01 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO

À voir aussi à Clara-Villerach (Pyrénées-Orientales)