BALADE A LA RENCONTRE DU CANAL DE BOHERE Clara-Villerach
dimanche 20 septembre 2026 · Clara-Villerach
Informations pratiques
Clara-Villerach
BALADE A LA RENCONTRE DU CANAL DE BOHERE
Clara-Villerach Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-09-20 09:30:00
fin : 2026-09-20 12:30:00
Date(s) :
2026-09-20
A partir de Villerach, charmant village au pied du Canigou, nous cheminerons le long du merveilleux canal de Bohère à la découverte de son histoire, de son impact bien vital sur notre territoire et de son devenir.
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Clara-Villerach 66500 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 16 33 22 44
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English :
Starting from Villerach, a charming village at the foot of Mount Canigou, we’ll walk along the beautiful Bohère Canal to discover its history, its vital impact on our region, and its future.
L’événement BALADE A LA RENCONTRE DU CANAL DE BOHERE Clara-Villerach a été mis à jour le 2026-09-01 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO
À voir aussi à Clara-Villerach (Pyrénées-Orientales)
- NATURE ET PATRIMOINE 2026 TROBADA ÉTOILÉE DE CLARA Clara-Villerach 18 septembre 2026