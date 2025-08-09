Balade à vélo animée par la troupe des Gaillardes La Parfaite Saint-Sorlin-de-Conac

Balade à vélo animée par la troupe des Gaillardes La Parfaite Saint-Sorlin-de-Conac samedi 9 août 2025.

Balade à vélo animée par la troupe des Gaillardes

La Parfaite 62 Port de Vitrezay Saint-Sorlin-de-Conac Charente-Maritime

Début : Samedi 2025-08-09

fin : 2025-08-09

2025-08-09

Départ avec les Gaillardes vers le nord du département, puis retour en autonomie sur Vitrezay. Parcours ponctué de visites et d’animations.

Départ à 8h45- Durée 1h30 (environ 18km)- Tout public, participation libre.

RDV devant la capitainerie du port.

La Parfaite 62 Port de Vitrezay Saint-Sorlin-de-Conac 17150 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 49 89 89 vitrezay@charente-maritime.fr

English :

Departure with the Gaillardes to the north of the department, then independent return to Vitrezay. Route punctuated by visits and activities.

Departure 8.45 am Duration 1h30 (approx. 18km) Open to all, free participation.

RDV in front of the harbor master’s office.

German :

Abfahrt mit den Gaillardes in den Norden des Departements, dann selbstständige Rückkehr nach Vitrezay. Von Besichtigungen und Animationen unterbrochene Strecke.

Abfahrt um 8:45 Uhr- Dauer 1,5 Stunden (ca. 18 km)- Für alle Altersgruppen, freie Teilnahme.

RDV vor der Hafenmeisterei.

Italiano :

Partite con le Gaillardes verso il nord del dipartimento, poi tornate autonomamente a Vitrezay. Il percorso è costellato di visite ed eventi.

Partenza alle 8.45 Durata 1h30 (circa 18km) Aperto a tutti, partecipazione libera.

Punto d’incontro davanti alla capitaneria di porto.

Espanol :

Salida con los Gaillardes hacia el norte del departamento y regreso independiente a Vitrezay. El recorrido está jalonado de visitas y actos.

Salida a las 8.45 h Duración 1h30 (aprox. 18 km) Abierto a todos, participación libre.

Punto de encuentro frente a la capitanía del puerto.

L’événement Balade à vélo animée par la troupe des Gaillardes Saint-Sorlin-de-Conac a été mis à jour le 2025-07-18 par Echappées Nature / Département de la Charente-Maritime