BALADE À VÉLO Pissos

BALADE À VÉLO Pissos samedi 18 octobre 2025.

BALADE À VÉLO

PLACE DE LA MAIRIE Pissos Landes

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-10-18

fin : 2025-10-18

Date(s) :

2025-10-18

Balade à Vélo organisée par le Vélo Club Pisséen dans le cadre d’Octobre Rose.

Participation de 5€ . Dons reversés à l’Institut Bergonié.

Venez nombreux en Rose

PLACE DE LA MAIRIE Pissos 40410 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine elkanman@live.fr

English : BALADE À VÉLO

Bike ride organized by the Vélo Club Pisséen as part of the Pink October campaign.

Participation of 5? Donations donated to Institut Bergonié.

Come one, come all in Pink

German : BALADE À VÉLO

Fahrradtour, die vom Vélo Club Pisséen im Rahmen des Rosa Oktobers organisiert wird.

Die Teilnahme kostet 5? Die Spenden gehen an das Institut Bergonié.

Kommen Sie zahlreich in Rosa

Italiano :

Pedalata organizzata dal Vélo Club Pisséen nell’ambito della campagna Ottobre Rosa.

Partecipazione di 5? Le donazioni saranno devolute all’Institut Bergonié.

Venite anche voi in rosa!

Espanol : BALADE À VÉLO

Paseo en bicicleta organizado por el Vélo Club Pisséen en el marco de la campaña Octubre Rosa.

Participación de 5? Los donativos se destinarán al Instituto Bergonié.

¡Ven de rosa!

L’événement BALADE À VÉLO Pissos a été mis à jour le 2025-10-08 par OT Cœur Haute Lande