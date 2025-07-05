Balade annuelle Tracto Rétro Percheron Place de l’Hôtel de Ville Longny les Villages 5 juillet 2025 09:00

Orne

Balade annuelle Tracto Rétro Percheron Place de l’Hôtel de Ville LONGNY AU PERCHE Longny les Villages Orne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-07-05 09:00:00

fin : 2025-07-05 12:15:00

Date(s) :

2025-07-05

L’association Tract Rétro Percheron est composée d’une centaine d’adhérents répartis sur principalement trois départements, la Sarthe, l’Orne et l’Eure-et-Loir. Comme chaque année, Tracto rétro percheron propose à ses adhérents une balade avec leurs vieux tracteurs. Au départ de Longny au Perche, la quarantaine de tracteurs passera le matin à La lande sur Eure, Marchainville, Moulicent puis l’après midi, Malétable, L’Hôme-Chamondot, Moulicent et retour à Longny au Perche.

L’association Tract Rétro Percheron est composée d’une centaine d’adhérents répartis sur principalement trois départements, la Sarthe, l’Orne et l’Eure-et-Loir. Comme chaque année, Tracto rétro percheron propose à ses adhérents une balade avec leurs vieux tracteurs. Au départ de Longny au Perche, la quarantaine de tracteurs passera le matin à La lande sur Eure, Marchainville, Moulicent puis l’après midi, Malétable, L’Hôme-Chamondot, Moulicent et retour à Longny au Perche. .

Place de l’Hôtel de Ville LONGNY AU PERCHE

Longny les Villages 61290 Orne Normandie +33 2 33 73 66 23

English : Balade annuelle Tracto Rétro Percheron

The Tract Rétro Percheron association is made up of a hundred or so members, mainly from three départements: Sarthe, Orne and Eure-et-Loir. As every year, Tracto Retro Percheron offers its members a ride on their old tractors. Departing from Longny au Perche, the 40 or so tractors will pass through La lande sur Eure, Marchainville and Moulicent in the morning, then Malétable, L’Hôme-Chamondot and Moulicent in the afternoon, before returning to Longny au Perche.

German :

Der Verein Tract Retro Percheron besteht aus etwa 100 Mitgliedern, die sich hauptsächlich auf die drei Départements Sarthe, Orne und Eure-et-Loir verteilen. Wie jedes Jahr bietet Tracto Retro Percheron seinen Mitgliedern eine Fahrt mit ihren alten Traktoren an. Von Longny au Perche aus fahren die 40 Traktoren am Morgen durch La lande sur Eure, Marchainville, Moulicent und am Nachmittag durch Malétable, L’Hôme-Chamondot, Moulicent und zurück nach Longny au Perche.

Italiano :

L’associazione Tract Rétro Percheron conta un centinaio di membri distribuiti in tre dipartimenti, Sarthe, Orne ed Eure-et-Loir. Come ogni anno, Tracto Retro Percheron offre ai suoi membri un giro sui loro vecchi trattori. Partendo da Longny au Perche, i circa quaranta trattori passeranno da La lande sur Eure, Marchainville e Moulicent al mattino, poi da Malétable, L’Hôme-Chamondot e Moulicent nel pomeriggio, prima di tornare a Longny au Perche.

Espanol :

La asociación Tract Rétro Percheron cuenta con un centenar de socios repartidos en tres departamentos, Sarthe, Orne y Eure-et-Loir. Como cada año, Tracto Retro Percheron ofrece a sus miembros un paseo en sus viejos tractores. Partiendo de Longny au Perche, los cerca de cuarenta tractores pasarán por la mañana por La lande sur Eure, Marchainville y Moulicent, y por la tarde por Malétable, L’Hôme-Chamondot y Moulicent, antes de regresar a Longny au Perche.

L’événement Balade annuelle Tracto Rétro Percheron Longny les Villages a été mis à jour le 2025-06-17 par Office de Touisme des Hauts du Perche