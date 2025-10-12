BALADE AU MUSÉE AVEC CLÉA TORALES Perpignan
BALADE AU MUSÉE AVEC CLÉA TORALES Perpignan dimanche 12 octobre 2025.
BALADE AU MUSÉE AVEC CLÉA TORALES
21 Rue Mailly Perpignan Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 16 – 16 – 16
Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-10-12 14:30:00
fin : 2025-10-12
Date(s) :
2025-10-12
Musée d’art Hyacinthe Rigaud
.
21 Rue Mailly Perpignan 66000 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 51 13 14 info@jazzebre.com
English :
? Musée d’art Hyacinthe Rigaud
German :
? Kunstmuseum Hyacinthe Rigaud
Italiano :
? Museo d’arte Hyacinthe Rigaud
Espanol :
? Museo de Arte Hyacinthe Rigaud
L’événement BALADE AU MUSÉE AVEC CLÉA TORALES Perpignan a été mis à jour le 2025-08-05 par PERPIGNAN TOURISME