BALADE AU MUSÉE AVEC CLÉA TORALES Perpignan

BALADE AU MUSÉE AVEC CLÉA TORALES Perpignan dimanche 12 octobre 2025.

21 Rue Mailly Perpignan Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 16 – 16 – 16

Début : 2025-10-12 14:30:00
fin : 2025-10-12

2025-10-12

Musée d’art Hyacinthe Rigaud
21 Rue Mailly Perpignan 66000 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 51 13 14  info@jazzebre.com

English :

? Musée d’art Hyacinthe Rigaud

German :

? Kunstmuseum Hyacinthe Rigaud

Italiano :

? Museo d’arte Hyacinthe Rigaud

Espanol :

? Museo de Arte Hyacinthe Rigaud

