BALADE AUX FLAMBEAUX AU MOURTIS Place Lapebie Boutx
BALADE AUX FLAMBEAUX AU MOURTIS Place Lapebie Boutx mardi 10 février 2026.
BALADE AUX FLAMBEAUX AU MOURTIS
Place Lapebie LA CABANOT Boutx Haute-Garonne
Tarif : 24 – 24 – EUR
24
Tarif de base plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-02-10 18:30:00
fin : 2026-02-17 20:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-02-10 2026-02-17 2026-02-24 2026-03-03
Balade nocturne aux flambeaux & vin chaud.
Raquettes et bâtons fournis. 24 .
Place Lapebie LA CABANOT Boutx 31440 Haute-Garonne Occitanie
English :
Torch-lit evening stroll & mulled wine.
German :
Abendspaziergang mit Fackeln & Glühwein.
Italiano :
Passeggiata serale illuminata da fiaccole e vin brulé.
Espanol :
Paseo nocturno con antorchas y vino caliente.
L’événement BALADE AUX FLAMBEAUX AU MOURTIS Boutx a été mis à jour le 2025-11-20 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE