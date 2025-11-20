BALADE AUX FLAMBEAUX AU MOURTIS Place Lapebie Boutx

BALADE AUX FLAMBEAUX AU MOURTIS Place Lapebie Boutx mardi 10 février 2026.

BALADE AUX FLAMBEAUX AU MOURTIS

Place Lapebie LA CABANOT Boutx Haute-Garonne

Tarif : 24 – 24 – EUR
24
Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-02-10 18:30:00
fin : 2026-02-17 20:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-02-10 2026-02-17 2026-02-24 2026-03-03

Balade nocturne aux flambeaux & vin chaud.
Raquettes et bâtons fournis. 24  .

Place Lapebie LA CABANOT Boutx 31440 Haute-Garonne Occitanie  

English :

Torch-lit evening stroll & mulled wine.

German :

Abendspaziergang mit Fackeln & Glühwein.

Italiano :

Passeggiata serale illuminata da fiaccole e vin brulé.

Espanol :

Paseo nocturno con antorchas y vino caliente.

L’événement BALADE AUX FLAMBEAUX AU MOURTIS Boutx a été mis à jour le 2025-11-20 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE