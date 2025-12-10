Balade botanique [Festival Taol Kurun] Clohars-Carnoët
Balade botanique [Festival Taol Kurun] Clohars-Carnoët mercredi 21 janvier 2026.
Balade botanique [Festival Taol Kurun]
Parking de l’abbaye de Saint-Maurice Clohars-Carnoët Finistère
Début : 2026-01-21 10:00:00
fin : 2026-01-21 11:30:00
2026-01-21
Sur le thème des 5 sens avec Claire Tanguy d’Herbes Vagabondes et Padrig Dréan de Kerlenn sten Kidna.
Réservation 06 74 60 01 29 .
Parking de l’abbaye de Saint-Maurice Clohars-Carnoët 29360 Finistère Bretagne +33 6 73 88 19 48
