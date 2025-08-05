BALADE BOTANIQUE « LES OISEAUX DU PARC » AVEC GUY CHAUVET Bédarieux

BALADE BOTANIQUE « LES OISEAUX DU PARC » AVEC GUY CHAUVET Bédarieux mardi 5 août 2025.

BALADE BOTANIQUE « LES OISEAUX DU PARC » AVEC GUY CHAUVET

Les Bains d’Avène Bédarieux Hérault

Tarif : 7 EUR

Début : 2025-08-05

fin : 2025-08-05

2025-08-05

Balade botanique « les arbres ont une histoire » avec Guy Chauvet l’Espace Animations les Muriers aux Bains d’Avène.

RDV à l’Espace animations les Muriers aux Bains d’Avène.

Gratuit Sur inscription au 04 67 23 46 30.

Les Bains d’Avène Bédarieux 34260 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 23 46 30

English :

Botanical walk « les arbres ont une histoire » with Guy Chauvet l’Espace Animations les Muriers aux Bains d’Avène.

RDV at Espace Animations les Muriers at Bains d’Avène.

Free of charge. To register, call 04 67 23 46 30.

German :

Botanischer Spaziergang « Die Bäume haben eine Geschichte » mit Guy Chauvet l’Espace Animations les Muriers aux Bains d’Avène.

RDV am Espace Animations les Muriers in Les Bains d’Avène.

Kostenlos. Anmeldung unter 04 67 23 46 30.

Italiano :

Passeggiata botanica « les arbres ont une histoire » con Guy Chauvet all’Espace Animations les Muriers aux Bains d’Avène.

RDV presso l’Espace Animations les Muriers ai Bains d’Avène.

Per iscriversi, chiamare il numero 04 67 23 46 30.

Espanol :

Paseo botánico « les arbres ont une histoire » con Guy Chauvet l’Espace Animations les Muriers aux Bains d’Avène.

RDV en el Espace Animations les Muriers en los Bains d’Avène.

Inscripción gratuita llamando al 04 67 23 46 30.

