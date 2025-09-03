BALADE COMMENTÉE VERS L’ABRI MUSÉE DE L’AURIGNACIEN Aurignac

MUSÉE DE L'AURIGNACIEN Avenue Bénabarre Aurignac Haute-Garonne

Début : 2025-09-03 14:30:00

fin : 2025-12-10 16:30:00

2025-09-03 2025-09-10 2025-09-17 2025-09-24 2025-10-01 2025-10-08 2025-10-15 2025-11-12 2025-11-19 2025-11-26 2025-12-03 2025-12-10 2025-12-17

Et si vous découvriez un paysage comme vous ne l’aviez pas imaginé ?

Accompagné d’un médiateur du musée, vous découvrirez l’évolution des paysages, de la faune et la flore depuis la préhistoire, mais aussi l’histoire de la découverte de l’abri préhistorique d’Aurignac.

Balade commentée de 2 heures Tout public.

Sous réserve des conditions météorologiques.

Tous les mercredis, hors vacances scolaires.

+33 5 61 90 90 72 accueil@musee-aurignacien.com

English :

What if you discovered a landscape you’d never imagined?

German :

Wie wäre es, wenn Sie eine Landschaft entdecken, wie Sie sie sich nicht vorgestellt haben?

Italiano :

E se scopriste un paesaggio che non avevate mai immaginato?

Espanol :

¿Y si descubrieras un paisaje que nunca habías imaginado?

