BALADE CONTÉE DÉCOUVERTE DU VILLAGE D’ÉVOL

Olette Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-05-24 09:30:00

fin : 2026-05-24 12:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-05-24

Balade contée à Évol le 24 mai de 9h30 à 12h30, autour du patrimoine et de la biodiversité. Parcours à deux voix avec récits sur l’histoire du Conflent. Animation gratuite, suivie d’un apéritif et d’un repas tiré du sac. Sur réservation.

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Olette 66360 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 49 60 36 93 aude.schreiber@reserves-naturelles-catalanes.org

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English :

Storytelling walk in Évol on May 24 from 9:30am to 12:30pm, focusing on heritage and biodiversity. A two-voice tour with stories about the history of the Conflent region. Free event, followed by an aperitif and packed lunch. Reservations required.

L’événement BALADE CONTÉE DÉCOUVERTE DU VILLAGE D’ÉVOL Olette a été mis à jour le 2026-03-19 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO