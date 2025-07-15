Balade découverte familiale RDV à l’Office de Tourisme Bagnères-de-Bigorre

Balade découverte familiale RDV à l’Office de Tourisme Bagnères-de-Bigorre mardi 15 juillet 2025.

Balade découverte familiale

RDV à l’Office de Tourisme LA MONGIE Bagnères-de-Bigorre Hautes-Pyrénées

Tarif : 0 – 0 – 0 EUR

Tarif enfant

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-07-15 14:00:00

fin : 2025-07-15 17:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-07-15

Au détour d’un rocher, d’un lac, s’échappent une marmotte, un isard et le torrent gronde. Le regard au loin, la récompense est alors à nos pieds.

L’animateur peut modifier ou annuler le programme en fonction des conditions météo. Chaussures de marche et vêtements adaptés indispensables.

Inscription et RDV à l’Office de Tourisme avec votre véhicule.

Participation 3€ par pers. Gratuit enfants -12 ans.

Prévoir l’appoint pour le paiement. .

RDV à l’Office de Tourisme LA MONGIE Bagnères-de-Bigorre 65200 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 5 62 95 50 71

English :

At the turn of a rock, a lake, a marmot, an isard and the torrent rumbles. Looking off into the distance, the reward is at our feet.

The leader may modify or cancel the program according to weather conditions. Walking shoes and suitable clothing essential.

Registration and meeting point at the Tourist Office with your vehicle.

3? per person. Free for children under 12.

German :

An einem Felsen, einem See, entkommt ein Murmeltier, eine Assel und der Wildbach tobt. Den Blick in die Ferne gerichtet, liegt die Belohnung dann zu unseren Füßen.

Der Betreuer kann das Programm je nach Wetterlage ändern oder absagen. Wanderschuhe und geeignete Kleidung sind unerlässlich.

Anmeldung und Treffpunkt am Office de Tourisme mit Ihrem Fahrzeug.

Teilnahme 3? pro Person. Kostenlos für Kinder unter 12 Jahren.

Italiano :

Una curva nella roccia, un lago, una marmotta, un’isarda e il torrente scrosciante. Guardando in lontananza, la ricompensa è ai vostri piedi.

L’accompagnatore può modificare o annullare il programma in base alle condizioni meteorologiche. Sono indispensabili scarpe da trekking e abbigliamento adeguato.

Registrazione e punto d’incontro presso l’Ufficio del Turismo con il proprio veicolo.

3? a persona. Gratuito per i bambini sotto i 12 anni.

Espanol :

En la curva de una roca, un lago, una marmota, un isardo y el torrente rugiente. Mirando a lo lejos, la recompensa está a sus pies.

El guía podrá modificar o anular el programa en función de las condiciones meteorológicas. Imprescindible llevar calzado de senderismo y ropa adecuada.

Inscripción y punto de encuentro en la Oficina de Turismo con su vehículo.

3? por persona. Gratuito para los menores de 12 años.

L’événement Balade découverte familiale Bagnères-de-Bigorre a été mis à jour le 2025-07-04 par Pôle du Tourmalet |CDT65