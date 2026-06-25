BALADE DÉCOUVERTE PLANTES ET BIENFAITS DE MANTET Mantet
mercredi 15 juillet 2026 · Mantet
Informations pratiques
Mantet
BALADE DÉCOUVERTE PLANTES ET BIENFAITS DE MANTET
2 ronde du persil d’isard Mantet Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-15 14:00:00
fin : 2026-07-15 17:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-07-15
Balade immersive parmi des plantes aromatiques et médicinales, sauvages et cultivées. Une agricultrice passionnée partage leurs secrets, bienfaits et des pratiques respectueuses de la biodiversité. Dégustation offerte par la réserve.
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2 ronde du persil d’isard Mantet 66360 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 05 00 75 rnn.mantet@reserves-naturelles-catalanes.org
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English :
An immersive walk among aromatic and medicinal plants, both wild and cultivated. A passionate farmer shares their secrets, health benefits, and practices that respect biodiversity. Tasting provided by the reserve.
L’événement BALADE DÉCOUVERTE PLANTES ET BIENFAITS DE MANTET Mantet a été mis à jour le 2026-06-25 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO
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