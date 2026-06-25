Informations pratiques

Mantet

BALADE DÉCOUVERTE PLANTES ET BIENFAITS DE MANTET

2 ronde du persil d’isard Mantet Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-15 14:00:00

fin : 2026-07-15 17:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-07-15

Balade immersive parmi des plantes aromatiques et médicinales, sauvages et cultivées. Une agricultrice passionnée partage leurs secrets, bienfaits et des pratiques respectueuses de la biodiversité. Dégustation offerte par la réserve.

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2 ronde du persil d’isard Mantet 66360 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 05 00 75 rnn.mantet@reserves-naturelles-catalanes.org

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English :

An immersive walk among aromatic and medicinal plants, both wild and cultivated. A passionate farmer shares their secrets, health benefits, and practices that respect biodiversity. Tasting provided by the reserve.

L’événement BALADE DÉCOUVERTE PLANTES ET BIENFAITS DE MANTET Mantet a été mis à jour le 2026-06-25 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO