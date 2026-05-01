Balade dégustation La Belle Forêt Darney
Balade dégustation La Belle Forêt Darney samedi 30 mai 2026.
Darney
Balade dégustation
La Belle Forêt 3 Quartier de La Belle Forêt Darney Vosges
Tarif : – – EUR
15
Tarif de base plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Samedi Samedi 2026-05-30 16:00:00
fin : 2026-05-30
Date(s) :
2026-05-30
Balade de 4 km sans difficulté au départ de La Belle Forêt (Sarney) ponctuée de stands de dégustation de produits locaux.
A l’arrivée Burgers bio et glaces du coin.
Tarif balade + repas, Boisson non incluse (buvette sur place).
Concert ouvert à tous en soiréeTout public
15 .
La Belle Forêt 3 Quartier de La Belle Forêt Darney 88260 Vosges Grand Est +33 3 29 09 96 45
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English :
Easy 4 km walk starting from La Belle Forêt (Sarney), with local produce tasting stands.
On arrival: organic burgers and local ice creams.
Price: walk + meal, drinks not included (refreshment stands on site).
Evening concert open to all
L’événement Balade dégustation Darney a été mis à jour le 2026-04-21 par VOSGES TOURISME