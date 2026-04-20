Balade du Mineur Cercle Sarde Farébersviller

Farébersviller

Balade du Mineur

Cercle Sarde 15 rue Molière Farébersviller Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

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Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2026-05-10 09:30:00

fin : 2026-05-10 12:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-05-10

Ouverte à tous, gratuite, sur un parcours de 5 km. Possibilité de repas à partir de 12h30 avec un jambon à la broche. Tarif repas 25€. Inscription, réservation repas et renseignements au 06 27 66 09 61.Tout public

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Cercle Sarde 15 rue Molière Farébersviller 57450 Moselle Grand Est +33 6 27 66 09 61

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English :

Open to all, free of charge, over a 5 km course. Meals available from 12:30 with ham on the spit. Meal price: 25? Registration, meal reservation and information on 06 27 66 09 61.

L’événement Balade du Mineur Farébersviller a été mis à jour le 2026-04-20 par OFFICE DE TOURISME PAYS DE FREYMING-MERLEBACH