Balade du Mineur Cercle Sarde Farébersviller
Balade du Mineur Cercle Sarde Farébersviller dimanche 10 mai 2026.
Farébersviller
Balade du Mineur
Cercle Sarde 15 rue Molière Farébersviller Moselle
Tarif : – – EUR
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Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2026-05-10 09:30:00
fin : 2026-05-10 12:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-05-10
Ouverte à tous, gratuite, sur un parcours de 5 km. Possibilité de repas à partir de 12h30 avec un jambon à la broche. Tarif repas 25€. Inscription, réservation repas et renseignements au 06 27 66 09 61.Tout public
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Cercle Sarde 15 rue Molière Farébersviller 57450 Moselle Grand Est +33 6 27 66 09 61
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Open to all, free of charge, over a 5 km course. Meals available from 12:30 with ham on the spit. Meal price: 25? Registration, meal reservation and information on 06 27 66 09 61.
L’événement Balade du Mineur Farébersviller a été mis à jour le 2026-04-20 par OFFICE DE TOURISME PAYS DE FREYMING-MERLEBACH