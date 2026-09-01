Informations pratiques

Hussigny-Godbrange

Balade du patrimoine

Rue Maréchal Foch Hussigny-Godbrange Meurthe-et-Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

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Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Samedi Samedi 2026-09-19 14:30:00

fin : 2026-09-19 14:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-09-19

Balade du patrimoine retraçant l’histoire de la commune, entre héritage minier, industriel, culturel et cultuel, au fil de 15 panneaux explicatifs accompagnés d’un QR Code.

La balade est libre et dure environ 2 heures.

Un livret d’accompagnement sera disponible, à la mairie, samedi 19 septembre de 14h30 à 16h30.

Départ devant la mairie, rue Maréchal Foch.Tout public

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Rue Maréchal Foch Hussigny-Godbrange 54590 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 82 44 40 16

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English :

A heritage walk tracing the history of the town, exploring its mining, industrial, cultural, and religious heritage, featuring 15 informational panels accompanied by a QR code.

The walk is self-guided and lasts about 2 hours.

An accompanying booklet will be available at City Hall on Saturday, September 19, from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The tour begins in front of City Hall on Rue Maréchal Foch.

L’événement Balade du patrimoine Hussigny-Godbrange a été mis à jour le 2026-09-07 par OFFICE DE TOURISME DU GRAND LONGWY