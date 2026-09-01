Balade du patrimoine Hussigny-Godbrange
samedi 19 septembre 2026 · Hussigny-Godbrange
Informations pratiques
Hussigny-Godbrange
Balade du patrimoine
Rue Maréchal Foch Hussigny-Godbrange Meurthe-et-Moselle
Tarif : – – EUR
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Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Samedi Samedi 2026-09-19 14:30:00
fin : 2026-09-19 14:30:00
Date(s) :
2026-09-19
Balade du patrimoine retraçant l’histoire de la commune, entre héritage minier, industriel, culturel et cultuel, au fil de 15 panneaux explicatifs accompagnés d’un QR Code.
La balade est libre et dure environ 2 heures.
Un livret d’accompagnement sera disponible, à la mairie, samedi 19 septembre de 14h30 à 16h30.
Départ devant la mairie, rue Maréchal Foch.Tout public
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Rue Maréchal Foch Hussigny-Godbrange 54590 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 82 44 40 16
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English :
A heritage walk tracing the history of the town, exploring its mining, industrial, cultural, and religious heritage, featuring 15 informational panels accompanied by a QR code.
The walk is self-guided and lasts about 2 hours.
An accompanying booklet will be available at City Hall on Saturday, September 19, from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The tour begins in front of City Hall on Rue Maréchal Foch.
L’événement Balade du patrimoine Hussigny-Godbrange a été mis à jour le 2026-09-07 par OFFICE DE TOURISME DU GRAND LONGWY