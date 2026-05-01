Caramany

BALADE EN TERRE D’ARTISTES A CARAMANY

Caramany Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Lundi 2026-05-09 10:00:00

fin : 2026-05-10 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-05-09 2026-05-10

Les créateurs de Caramany ont le plaisir de vous inviter à découvrir leurs disciplines très variées durant ce week-end organisé par le Département des PYRENEES ORIENTALES.

Nous vous souhaitons la bienvenue et une très bonne Balade…

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Caramany 66720 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

The creators of Caramany are pleased to invite you to discover their varied disciplines during this weekend organized by the Département des PYRENEES ORIENTALES.

We wish you a warm welcome and a very pleasant Balade?

L’événement BALADE EN TERRE D’ARTISTES A CARAMANY Caramany a été mis à jour le 2026-05-04 par OTI FENOUILLEDES