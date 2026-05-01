BALADE EN TERRE D’ARTISTES A CARAMANY Caramany
BALADE EN TERRE D’ARTISTES A CARAMANY Caramany samedi 9 mai 2026.
Caramany
BALADE EN TERRE D’ARTISTES A CARAMANY
Caramany Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Lundi 2026-05-09 10:00:00
fin : 2026-05-10 18:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-05-09 2026-05-10
Les créateurs de Caramany ont le plaisir de vous inviter à découvrir leurs disciplines très variées durant ce week-end organisé par le Département des PYRENEES ORIENTALES.
Nous vous souhaitons la bienvenue et une très bonne Balade…
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Caramany 66720 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
The creators of Caramany are pleased to invite you to discover their varied disciplines during this weekend organized by the Département des PYRENEES ORIENTALES.
We wish you a warm welcome and a very pleasant Balade?
L’événement BALADE EN TERRE D’ARTISTES A CARAMANY Caramany a été mis à jour le 2026-05-04 par OTI FENOUILLEDES