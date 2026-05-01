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BALADE EN TERRE D’ARTISTES A CARAMANY Caramany

BALADE EN TERRE D’ARTISTES A CARAMANY Caramany

BALADE EN TERRE D’ARTISTES A CARAMANY Caramany samedi 9 mai 2026.

Ville : 66720 Caramany

Département : Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : samedi 9 mai 2026

Fin : samedi 9 mai 2026

Heure de début : 10:00:00

Tarif :

Caramany

BALADE EN TERRE D’ARTISTES A CARAMANY

Caramany Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Lundi 2026-05-09 10:00:00
fin : 2026-05-10 18:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-05-09 2026-05-10

Les créateurs de Caramany ont le plaisir de vous inviter à découvrir leurs disciplines très variées durant ce week-end organisé par le Département des PYRENEES ORIENTALES.
Nous vous souhaitons la bienvenue et une très bonne Balade…
  .

Caramany 66720 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie  

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English :

The creators of Caramany are pleased to invite you to discover their varied disciplines during this weekend organized by the Département des PYRENEES ORIENTALES.
We wish you a warm welcome and a very pleasant Balade?

L’événement BALADE EN TERRE D’ARTISTES A CARAMANY Caramany a été mis à jour le 2026-05-04 par OTI FENOUILLEDES