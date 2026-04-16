Terrats

BALADE EN TERRE D’ARTISTES

4 RUE DES OLIVIERS Terrats Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-05-09

fin : 2026-05-10

Date(s) :

2026-05-09

Balade en terre d’Artistes ce sont plus d’une centaine d’artistes et d’artisans qui vous ouvrent les portes de leurs ateliers à travers tous le Département.

Les 9 et 10 mai prochain, ils vous invitent à partager leur passion, leur savoir faire, leur jardin secret.

Réservez votre week-end et partez à la découverte d’univers artistiques singuliers !

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4 RUE DES OLIVIERS Terrats 66300 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 82 63 90

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Balade en terre d?Artistes is a tour of more than a hundred artists and craftsmen who will be opening the doors of their studios throughout the département.

On May 9 and 10, they invite you to share their passion, their know-how and their secret gardens.

Book your weekend and set off on a voyage of discovery into a unique artistic universe!

L’événement BALADE EN TERRE D’ARTISTES Terrats a été mis à jour le 2026-04-14 par OTI ASPRES-THUIR