BALADE EN TERRE D’ARTISTES Trouillas
BALADE EN TERRE D’ARTISTES Trouillas samedi 9 mai 2026.
Trouillas
BALADE EN TERRE D’ARTISTES
Trouillas Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-09
fin : 2026-05-10
Date(s) :
2026-05-09
Balade en terre d’Artistes ce sont plus d’une centaine d’artistes et d’artisans qui vous ouvrent les portes de leurs ateliers à travers tous le Département.
Les 9 et 10 mai prochain, ils vous invitent à partager leur passion, leur savoir faire, leur jardin secret.
Réservez votre week-end et partez à la découverte d’univers artistiques singuliers !
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Trouillas 66300 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 82 63 90
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Balade en terre d?Artistes is a tour of more than a hundred artists and craftsmen who will be opening the doors of their studios throughout the département.
On May 9 and 10, they invite you to share their passion, their know-how and their secret gardens.
Book your weekend and set off on a voyage of discovery into a unique artistic universe!
L’événement BALADE EN TERRE D’ARTISTES Trouillas a été mis à jour le 2026-04-14 par OTI ASPRES-THUIR