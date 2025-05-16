Balade et visite de ville – Riscle, 16 mai 2025 10:00, Riscle.

10h rendez-vous sur le parking près du pont métallique. Randonnée à plat sur les berges de l’Adour puis visite de la ville.

12h30 pique-nique ou repas au restaurant « Au Pont d’Arcole ».

Les non marcheurs sont les bienvenus.

Sur inscription.

RISCLE

Riscle 32400 Gers Occitanie +33 6 85 48 53 06 parentbt@gmail.com

English :

10am: meet at the parking lot near the metal bridge. Flat walk along the banks of the Adour, followed by a tour of the town.

12:30 pm: picnic or meal at the « Au Pont d’Arcole » restaurant.

Non-walkers welcome.

Registration required.

German :

10:00 Uhr: Treffpunkt auf dem Parkplatz bei der Metallbrücke. Flache Wanderung entlang der Ufer des Adour und anschließend Stadtbesichtigung.

12:30 Uhr: Picknick oder Essen im Restaurant « Au Pont d’Arcole ».

Nichtwanderer sind herzlich willkommen.

Auf Anmeldung.

Italiano :

ore 10: ritrovo al parcheggio vicino al ponte di metallo. Passeggiata pianeggiante lungo le rive dell’Adour, seguita da una visita della città.

ore 12.30: picnic o pasto al ristorante « Au Pont d’Arcole ».

Sono ammessi anche i non camminatori.

Iscrizione obbligatoria.

Espanol :

10:00: encuentro en el aparcamiento cerca del puente metálico. Paseo llano por las orillas del Adour, seguido de una visita de la ciudad.

12.30 h: picnic o comida en el restaurante « Au Pont d’Arcole ».

Se admiten no senderistas.

Inscripción obligatoria.

