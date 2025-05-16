Balade et visite de ville – Riscle, 16 mai 2025 10:00, Riscle.
Gers
Balade et visite de ville RISCLE Riscle Gers
Tarif : – – EUR
Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-05-16 10:00:00
fin : 2025-05-16
Date(s) :
2025-05-16
10h rendez-vous sur le parking près du pont métallique. Randonnée à plat sur les berges de l’Adour puis visite de la ville.
12h30 pique-nique ou repas au restaurant « Au Pont d’Arcole ».
Les non marcheurs sont les bienvenus.
Sur inscription.
RISCLE
Riscle 32400 Gers Occitanie +33 6 85 48 53 06 parentbt@gmail.com
English :
10am: meet at the parking lot near the metal bridge. Flat walk along the banks of the Adour, followed by a tour of the town.
12:30 pm: picnic or meal at the « Au Pont d’Arcole » restaurant.
Non-walkers welcome.
Registration required.
German :
10:00 Uhr: Treffpunkt auf dem Parkplatz bei der Metallbrücke. Flache Wanderung entlang der Ufer des Adour und anschließend Stadtbesichtigung.
12:30 Uhr: Picknick oder Essen im Restaurant « Au Pont d’Arcole ».
Nichtwanderer sind herzlich willkommen.
Auf Anmeldung.
Italiano :
ore 10: ritrovo al parcheggio vicino al ponte di metallo. Passeggiata pianeggiante lungo le rive dell’Adour, seguita da una visita della città.
ore 12.30: picnic o pasto al ristorante « Au Pont d’Arcole ».
Sono ammessi anche i non camminatori.
Iscrizione obbligatoria.
Espanol :
10:00: encuentro en el aparcamiento cerca del puente metálico. Paseo llano por las orillas del Adour, seguido de una visita de la ciudad.
12.30 h: picnic o comida en el restaurante « Au Pont d’Arcole ».
Se admiten no senderistas.
Inscripción obligatoria.
L’événement Balade et visite de ville Riscle a été mis à jour le 2025-05-05 par OT du Pays du Val d’Adour|CDT65