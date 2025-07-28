BALADE FORESTIÈRE Frontignan-de-Comminges

BALADE FORESTIÈRE

Près du Cimetière Frontignan-de-Comminges Haute-Garonne

Début : 2025-07-28 18:00:00

fin : 2025-07-28 20:00:00

2025-07-28

Atlas de la biodiversité communale.

Une balade forestière pour découvrir ce que peuple la forêt du village de Frontignan-de-Comminges.

Gratuit.

Inscription au 05 61 95 49 60. .

Près du Cimetière Frontignan-de-Comminges 31510 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 95 49 60 aremip2@gmail.com

English :

Atlas of communal biodiversity.

A forest walk to discover what people live in the village forest of Frontignan-de-Comminges.

German :

Atlas der kommunalen Biodiversität.

Ein Waldspaziergang, um zu entdecken, was den Wald des Dorfes Frontignan-de-Comminges bevölkert.

Italiano :

Atlante della biodiversità locale.

Una passeggiata nella foresta per scoprire cosa offre la foresta del villaggio di Frontignan-de-Comminges.

Espanol :

Atlas de la biodiversidad local.

Un paseo por el bosque para descubrir lo que ofrece el bosque del pueblo de Frontignan-de-Comminges.

