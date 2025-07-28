BALADE FORESTIÈRE Frontignan-de-Comminges
BALADE FORESTIÈRE Frontignan-de-Comminges lundi 28 juillet 2025.
BALADE FORESTIÈRE
Près du Cimetière Frontignan-de-Comminges Haute-Garonne
Début : 2025-07-28 18:00:00
fin : 2025-07-28 20:00:00
2025-07-28
Atlas de la biodiversité communale.
Une balade forestière pour découvrir ce que peuple la forêt du village de Frontignan-de-Comminges.
Gratuit.
Inscription au 05 61 95 49 60. .
Près du Cimetière Frontignan-de-Comminges 31510 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 95 49 60 aremip2@gmail.com
English :
Atlas of communal biodiversity.
A forest walk to discover what people live in the village forest of Frontignan-de-Comminges.
German :
Atlas der kommunalen Biodiversität.
Ein Waldspaziergang, um zu entdecken, was den Wald des Dorfes Frontignan-de-Comminges bevölkert.
Italiano :
Atlante della biodiversità locale.
Una passeggiata nella foresta per scoprire cosa offre la foresta del villaggio di Frontignan-de-Comminges.
Espanol :
Atlas de la biodiversidad local.
Un paseo por el bosque para descubrir lo que ofrece el bosque del pueblo de Frontignan-de-Comminges.
