BALADE GOURMANDE Auroux mercredi 6 août 2025.

Malmont Auroux Lozère

Tarif : 16 – 16 – EUR

Début : 2025-08-06

2025-08-06

Balades gourmande organisées par le Galopeur Fou.

3 parcours aux choix 6, 4 ou 3kms (non accessible aux poussettes).

Départ à partir de 16h30 de Malmont (parking à l’entrée du hameau).

A partir de 18h30 apéritif suivi d’un repas Aligot saucisse.

Inscription avant le 3 août, sur helloasso.com à partir du 21/07.

Pas d’inscriptions sur place.

Malmont Auroux 48600 Lozère Occitanie +33 6 14 27 62 39 berhele@orange.fr

English :

Gourmet walks organized by Galopeur Fou.

3 routes to choose from: 6, 4 or 3kms (not accessible to baby carriages).

Departure from Malmont at 4:30pm (parking lot at the entrance to the hamlet).

From 6.30pm, aperitif followed by an Aligot sausage dinner.

Registration by August 3, on helloasso.com from 07/21.

No on-site registration.

German :

Gourmetwanderungen, die vom « Galopeur Fou » (Verrückter Galopper) organisiert werden.

3 Strecken zur Auswahl: 6, 4 oder 3kms (nicht für Kinderwagen geeignet).

Abfahrt ab 16:30 Uhr in Malmont (Parkplatz am Eingang des Weilers).

Ab 18.30 Uhr Aperitif, gefolgt von einem Aligot saucisse-Essen.

Anmeldung bis zum 3. August, auf helloasso.com ab dem 21/07.

Keine Anmeldungen vor Ort.

Italiano :

Passeggiate gastronomiche organizzate dal Galopeur Fou.

3 percorsi a scelta: 6, 4 o 3 km (non accessibili ai passeggini).

Partenza dalle 16.30 da Malmont (parcheggio all’ingresso del borgo).

Dalle 18.30, aperitivo seguito da un pasto a base di salsiccia di Aligot.

Iscrizioni entro il 3 agosto, su helloasso.com dal 21/07.

Non è prevista l’iscrizione in loco.

Espanol :

Paseos gastronómicos organizados por el Galopeur Fou.

3 recorridos a elegir: 6, 4 ó 3 km (no accesible para cochecitos de niños).

Salida a las 16.30 h de Malmont (aparcamiento a la entrada de la aldea).

A partir de las 18.30 h, aperitivo seguido de una comida a base de salchichón de Aligot.

Inscripciones antes del 3 de agosto, en helloasso.com a partir del 21/07.

No hay inscripciones in situ.

