BALADE GOURMANDE Auroux
BALADE GOURMANDE Auroux mercredi 6 août 2025.
BALADE GOURMANDE
Malmont Auroux Lozère
Tarif : 16 EUR
Adulte
Date :
Début : 2025-08-06
fin : 2025-08-06
Date(s) :
2025-08-06
Balades gourmande organisées par le Galopeur Fou.
3 parcours aux choix 6, 4 ou 3kms (non accessible aux poussettes).
Départ à partir de 16h30 de Malmont (parking à l’entrée du hameau).
A partir de 18h30 apéritif suivi d’un repas Aligot saucisse.
Inscription avant le 3 août, sur helloasso.com à partir du 21/07.
Pas d’inscriptions sur place.
Malmont Auroux 48600 Lozère Occitanie +33 6 14 27 62 39 berhele@orange.fr
English :
Gourmet walks organized by Galopeur Fou.
3 routes to choose from: 6, 4 or 3kms (not accessible to baby carriages).
Departure from Malmont at 4:30pm (parking lot at the entrance to the hamlet).
From 6.30pm, aperitif followed by an Aligot sausage dinner.
Registration by August 3, on helloasso.com from 07/21.
No on-site registration.
German :
Gourmetwanderungen, die vom « Galopeur Fou » (Verrückter Galopper) organisiert werden.
3 Strecken zur Auswahl: 6, 4 oder 3kms (nicht für Kinderwagen geeignet).
Abfahrt ab 16:30 Uhr in Malmont (Parkplatz am Eingang des Weilers).
Ab 18.30 Uhr Aperitif, gefolgt von einem Aligot saucisse-Essen.
Anmeldung bis zum 3. August, auf helloasso.com ab dem 21/07.
Keine Anmeldungen vor Ort.
Italiano :
Passeggiate gastronomiche organizzate dal Galopeur Fou.
3 percorsi a scelta: 6, 4 o 3 km (non accessibili ai passeggini).
Partenza dalle 16.30 da Malmont (parcheggio all’ingresso del borgo).
Dalle 18.30, aperitivo seguito da un pasto a base di salsiccia di Aligot.
Iscrizioni entro il 3 agosto, su helloasso.com dal 21/07.
Non è prevista l’iscrizione in loco.
Espanol :
Paseos gastronómicos organizados por el Galopeur Fou.
3 recorridos a elegir: 6, 4 ó 3 km (no accesible para cochecitos de niños).
Salida a las 16.30 h de Malmont (aparcamiento a la entrada de la aldea).
A partir de las 18.30 h, aperitivo seguido de una comida a base de salchichón de Aligot.
Inscripciones antes del 3 de agosto, en helloasso.com a partir del 21/07.
No hay inscripciones in situ.
