Balade gourmande Parking Centre Commercial Leclerc Bruyères

Balade gourmande

Parking Centre Commercial Leclerc 3 route de Gerardmer Bruyères Vosges

Tarif : – – EUR

30

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2026-04-12 10:00:00

fin : 2026-04-12 15:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-04-12

Rejoignez-nous pour une aventure unique ! Parcourez environ 7 km en forêt et milieu urbain, tout en dégustant des délices gastronomiques locaux et en profitant de l’ambiance festive. Mettez vos chaussures de marche et laissez-vous emporter par la musique tout au long du parcours.

Manifestation organisée par l’Association du Chemin de la Paix et de la Liberté Jumelage Bruyères-Honolulu.

Départs échelonnés de 10h à 11h.

Au menu

Apéritif

Pâté Lorraine

Poule au riz

Fromage

Tarte aux Myrtilles

Sur réservation à l’Office de Tourisme et sur sa boutique en ligne.Tout public

30 .

Parking Centre Commercial Leclerc 3 route de Gerardmer Bruyères 88600 Vosges Grand Est +33 3 29 50 51 33

English :

Join us for a unique adventure! Walk around 7 km through forests and urban areas, sampling local gastronomic delights and enjoying the festive atmosphere. Put on your walking shoes and let the music carry you along.

Event organized by the Association du Chemin de la Paix et de la Liberté Jumelage Bruyères-Honolulu.

Staggered departures from 10am to 11am.

On the menu

Aperitif

Pâté Lorraine

Chicken with rice

Cheese

Blueberry tart

Reservations required at the Tourist Office and in the online store.

L’événement Balade gourmande Bruyères a été mis à jour le 2026-03-05 par OT BRUYERES VALLONS DES VOSGES