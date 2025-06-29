Balade gourmande Plounévez-Lochrist 29 juin 2025 15:30
Au profit de « La Bulle » (aménagement d’un bassin d’aquathérapie pour des enfants en situation de handicap).
Organisée par BUBULENN BREIZH, mini-entreprise du collège St Joseph de Plouescat.
Boucle de 6 km avec stands gourmands sur le parcours.
RDV à 15h30 pour un départ à 16h du stade de foot de Plounévez-Lochrist.
Garderie et géocaching pour les petits!
Inscription par SMS au 06 61 21 53 19. .
Stade de foot
Plounévez-Lochrist 29430 Finistère Bretagne +33 6 61 21 53 19
