Informations pratiques

Louchy-Montfand

Balade Guidée

(départ : arrivée) Eglise Saint-Pourçain Louchy-Montfand Allier

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-09-26 14:00:00

fin : 2026-09-26 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-09-26

Balade guidée / commentée autour de Louchy et de Montfand et qui nous ramène à la toute fin de l’Empire romain, à l’époque où fut fondée l’abbaye de Saint-Pourçain-sur-Sioule. Tout commence ici, il y a 1500 ans, sur la frontière de Louchy-Montfand.

.

(départ : arrivée) Eglise Saint-Pourçain Louchy-Montfand 03500 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 77 46 04 77 davrazia@gmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

A guided tour around Louchy and Montfand that takes us back to the very end of the Roman Empire, to the time when the Abbey of Saint-Pourçain-sur-Sioule was founded. It all began here, 1,500 years ago, on the border between Louchy and Montfand.

L’événement Balade Guidée Louchy-Montfand a été mis à jour le 2026-09-08 par Office de tourisme Val de Sioule