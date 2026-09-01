Balade Guidée Louchy-Montfand
samedi 26 septembre 2026 · Louchy-Montfand
Informations pratiques
Louchy-Montfand
Balade Guidée
(départ : arrivée) Eglise Saint-Pourçain Louchy-Montfand Allier
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-09-26 14:00:00
fin : 2026-09-26 18:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-09-26
Balade guidée / commentée autour de Louchy et de Montfand et qui nous ramène à la toute fin de l’Empire romain, à l’époque où fut fondée l’abbaye de Saint-Pourçain-sur-Sioule. Tout commence ici, il y a 1500 ans, sur la frontière de Louchy-Montfand.
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(départ : arrivée) Eglise Saint-Pourçain Louchy-Montfand 03500 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 77 46 04 77 davrazia@gmail.com
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English :
A guided tour around Louchy and Montfand that takes us back to the very end of the Roman Empire, to the time when the Abbey of Saint-Pourçain-sur-Sioule was founded. It all began here, 1,500 years ago, on the border between Louchy and Montfand.
L’événement Balade Guidée Louchy-Montfand a été mis à jour le 2026-09-08 par Office de tourisme Val de Sioule
À voir aussi à Louchy-Montfand (Allier)
- Randonnée du Téléthon Louchy-Montfand 3 octobre 2026