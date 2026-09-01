UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Louchy-Montfand

Balade Guidée Louchy-Montfand

samedi 26 septembre 2026 · Louchy-Montfand

Informations pratiques

Début
samedi 26 septembre 2026
Fin
samedi 26 septembre 2026
Heure de début
14:00:00
Adresse
(départ : arrivée) Eglise Saint-Pourçain
Ville
03500 Louchy-Montfand
Département
Allier
Tarif

Louchy-Montfand

Balade Guidée

(départ : arrivée) Eglise Saint-Pourçain Louchy-Montfand Allier

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-09-26 14:00:00
fin : 2026-09-26 18:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-09-26

Balade guidée / commentée autour de Louchy et de Montfand et qui nous ramène à la toute fin de l’Empire romain, à l’époque où fut fondée l’abbaye de Saint-Pourçain-sur-Sioule. Tout commence ici, il y a 1500 ans, sur la frontière de Louchy-Montfand.
  .

(départ : arrivée) Eglise Saint-Pourçain Louchy-Montfand 03500 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 77 46 04 77  davrazia@gmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

A guided tour around Louchy and Montfand that takes us back to the very end of the Roman Empire, to the time when the Abbey of Saint-Pourçain-sur-Sioule was founded. It all began here, 1,500 years ago, on the border between Louchy and Montfand.

L’événement Balade Guidée Louchy-Montfand a été mis à jour le 2026-09-08 par Office de tourisme Val de Sioule

À voir aussi à Louchy-Montfand (Allier)