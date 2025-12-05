Balade Interplanétaire Spéciale Téléthon Choloy-Ménillot

Balade Interplanétaire Spéciale Téléthon

Chemin du cimetière Choloy-Ménillot Meurthe-et-Moselle

Gratuit

Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2025-12-05 17:30:00

fin : 2025-12-05 21:00:00

2025-12-05

Pour toute la famille Entrée libre

Parcours de 1,5km

Partez à la découverte du système solaire au fil d’un sentier illuminé et animé !

Une balade ludique, accessible et idéale pour petits et grands.

Observations, ambiance cosmique et rencontres conviviales au programme.

Événement organisé au profit du Téléthon Innover pour guérir.

Venez nombreux partager ce moment magique !Tout public

Chemin du cimetière Choloy-Ménillot 54200 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est associationtouloiseastronomie@gmail.com

English :

For the whole family Free admission

1.5km route

Discover the solar system along an illuminated and animated trail!

A fun, accessible walk ideal for young and old alike.

Observations, a cosmic atmosphere and friendly encounters are all part of the program.

Event organized in aid of the Telethon Innovating for a cure.

Come and share this magical moment!

German :

Für die ganze Familie Freier Eintritt

Strecke von 1,5 km

Gehen Sie auf einem beleuchteten und animierten Pfad auf Entdeckungsreise durch das Sonnensystem!

Ein spielerischer, zugänglicher und idealer Spaziergang für Groß und Klein.

Beobachtungen, kosmische Atmosphäre und gesellige Begegnungen stehen auf dem Programm.

Die Veranstaltung wird zugunsten des Telethon Innovationen für die Heilung organisiert.

Kommen Sie zahlreich und teilen Sie diesen magischen Moment!

Italiano :

Per tutta la famiglia Ingresso gratuito

Percorso di 1,5 km

Scoprite il sistema solare lungo un percorso illuminato e animato!

È una passeggiata divertente e accessibile, ideale per grandi e piccini.

Osservazioni, atmosfera cosmica e incontri amichevoli fanno parte del programma.

Evento organizzato a favore di Telethon Innovare per curare.

Venite a condividere questo momento magico!

Espanol :

Para toda la familia Entrada gratuita

Recorrido de 1,5 km

Descubra el sistema solar a través de un recorrido iluminado y animado

Es un paseo divertido y accesible, ideal para grandes y pequeños.

Observaciones, ambiente cósmico y encuentros amistosos forman parte del programa.

Evento organizado a beneficio del Teletón Innovar para curar.

Venga y comparta este momento mágico

L’événement Balade Interplanétaire Spéciale Téléthon Choloy-Ménillot a été mis à jour le 2025-11-20 par MT TERRES TOULOISES