BALADE NATURE « LE PISTAGE ANIMALIER » AVEC MELANIE

Les Bains d’Avène Bédarieux Hérault

Tarif : 7 – 7 – 7 EUR

Début : 2025-07-28

fin : 2025-07-28

2025-07-28

Balade nature « le pistage animalier » avec Mélanie l’Espace Animations les Muriers aux Bains d’Avène.

RDV à l’Espace animations les Muriers aux Bains d’Avène.

P:7€/pers. Gratuit enfants <10ans. Sur inscription au 04 67 23 46 30. Nombre de places limité.

Nature walk « animal tracking » with Mélanie l’Espace Animations les Muriers aux Bains d’Avène.

RDV at Espace Animations les Muriers at Bains d’Avène.

P:7?/pers. Free for children under 10. Registration on 04 67 23 46 30. Limited number of places.

German :

Naturwanderung « Tiertracking » mit Mélanie l’Espace Animations les Muriers aux Bains d’Avène.

RDV am Espace Animations les Muriers in Les Bains d’Avène.

Preis: 7 Euro/Pers. Kostenlos für Kinder <10 Jahre. Nach Anmeldung unter 04 67 23 46 30. Begrenzte Anzahl von Plätzen. Italiano :

Passeggiata naturalistica « alla ricerca degli animali » con Mélanie dell’Espace Animations les Muriers aux Bains d’Avène.

Punto d’incontro presso l’Espace Animations les Muriers ai Bains d’Avène.

P:7 a persona. Gratuito per i bambini sotto i 10 anni. Iscrizione obbligatoria al numero 04 67 23 46 30. Numero di posti limitato.

Espanol :

Paseo por la naturaleza « rastreo de animales » con Mélanie l’Espace Animations les Muriers aux Bains d’Avène.

Punto de encuentro en el Espace Animations les Muriers en los Bains d’Avène.

7 ¤ por persona. Gratuito para menores de 10 años. Inscripción previa en el 04 67 23 46 30. Plazas limitadas.

