Opoul-Périllos

BALADE NATURE LE PRINTEMPS DES GARRIGUES

22 Avenue PIerre Estirac Opoul-Périllos Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-05-17 09:00:00

fin : 2026-05-17 11:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-05-17

Partez à la rencontre de la nature autour de l’étang de Salses-Leucate. Animée par l’association Direction Nature.

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22 Avenue PIerre Estirac Opoul-Périllos 66600 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 73 11 52 23 maisondeletang@mairie-leucate.fr

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English :

Discover nature around the Etang de Salses-Leucate. Organized by Direction Nature.

L’événement BALADE NATURE LE PRINTEMPS DES GARRIGUES Opoul-Périllos a été mis à jour le 2026-04-30 par PERPIGNAN MEDITERRANEE TOURISME