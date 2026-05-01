Unidivers UNITÉ ET DIVERSITÉ !

BALADE NATURE LE PRINTEMPS DES GARRIGUES Opoul-Périllos

BALADE NATURE LE PRINTEMPS DES GARRIGUES Opoul-Périllos

BALADE NATURE LE PRINTEMPS DES GARRIGUES Opoul-Périllos dimanche 17 mai 2026.

Adresse : 22 Avenue PIerre Estirac

Ville : 66600 Opoul-Périllos

Département : Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : dimanche 17 mai 2026

Fin : dimanche 17 mai 2026

Heure de début : 09:00:00

Tarif :

Opoul-Périllos

BALADE NATURE LE PRINTEMPS DES GARRIGUES

22 Avenue PIerre Estirac Opoul-Périllos Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-17 09:00:00
fin : 2026-05-17 11:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-05-17

Partez à la rencontre de la nature autour de l’étang de Salses-Leucate. Animée par l’association Direction Nature.
  .

22 Avenue PIerre Estirac Opoul-Périllos 66600 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 73 11 52 23  maisondeletang@mairie-leucate.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Discover nature around the Etang de Salses-Leucate. Organized by Direction Nature.

L’événement BALADE NATURE LE PRINTEMPS DES GARRIGUES Opoul-Périllos a été mis à jour le 2026-04-30 par PERPIGNAN MEDITERRANEE TOURISME