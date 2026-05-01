BALADE NATURE LE PRINTEMPS DES GARRIGUES Opoul-Périllos
BALADE NATURE LE PRINTEMPS DES GARRIGUES Opoul-Périllos dimanche 17 mai 2026.
Opoul-Périllos
BALADE NATURE LE PRINTEMPS DES GARRIGUES
22 Avenue PIerre Estirac Opoul-Périllos Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-17 09:00:00
fin : 2026-05-17 11:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-05-17
Partez à la rencontre de la nature autour de l’étang de Salses-Leucate. Animée par l’association Direction Nature.
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22 Avenue PIerre Estirac Opoul-Périllos 66600 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 73 11 52 23 maisondeletang@mairie-leucate.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Discover nature around the Etang de Salses-Leucate. Organized by Direction Nature.
L’événement BALADE NATURE LE PRINTEMPS DES GARRIGUES Opoul-Périllos a été mis à jour le 2026-04-30 par PERPIGNAN MEDITERRANEE TOURISME